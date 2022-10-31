Kylie Jenner gives her followers a look at her Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

STOP EVERYTHING. Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for a Halloween photo shoot, and the results are hauntingly beautiful.

The stunning star posed in front of a bright purple backdrop with a giant spiderweb.

Kylie’s spooky-meets-sexy costume included a black and white tasseled bra, thigh-high tights, sparkly fringed underwear, and cut-out sleeves.

The revealing number showed off her toned tummy and jaw-dropping curves perfectly.

Kylie rocked Elvira’s signature knowledge bump, with raven-colored locks piled on top of her head and trailing down her shoulders.

She put her own spin on the signature character with the caption, “kyvira 🕸️.”

As the second-most-followed person on Instagram, it’s no surprise that her 372M followers turned up in the comment section.

One comment hilariously read, “the way my wig flew across the room,” while most others wrote something along the line of “Yesssss Elviraaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥” and “BODY.”

Of course, Kylie couldn’t let the season pass without trying a few different Halloween costumes.

Kylie Jenner posed as the Bride of Frankenstein for a super sexy photo shoot

Just one day before the Elvira pic surfaced, Kylie shocked fans with her steamy take on the Bride of Frankenstein.

The famous California girl donned a shredded lace top and a curve-hugging black skirt that showed off her toned legs.

Kylie seamlessly pulled off the classicly large and wavy tresses of Frankenstein’s Bride with a bolt of bright white running along the sides.

She completed the look with black, sultry lipstick and statement eyebrows.

Kylie shared several posts wearing the festive look, including one strapped to an operating table and another with a long, sharp knife.

Kylie Jenner rocked a white crop top and skintight shorts to promote Kylie Cosmetics

Most people are aware by now that Kylie is the founder and owner of the thriving cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics.

She regularly promotes the brand by sharing photos of herself wearing the products and modeling new shades.

The 25-year-old beauty guru went heavy on the dark lip liner and top gloss to highlight her perfect pout and give it a witchy finish.

She captioned the share, “new favorite lip combo ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @kyliecosmetics.”

Spaeking to Vogue, Kylie said of her immense fame and power, “I know how influential I am over my fans and followers. I feel like everything I do, my hair colour, my make-up, I always start these huge trends, and I don’t even realise what I’m capable of.”