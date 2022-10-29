Kylie Jenner looks stunning as Frankenstein’s bride. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner looked absolutely stunning in her Halloween costume this year. Dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein, she posed in an atmospheric black and white photo, staring intensely at the camera.

Showing off her toned body, she wore a white fabric bodysuit, ripped strategically to bare her shoulders, upper arms, and stomach. The sleeves, or what remained of them, hung low over her hands, which were decorated with long talons.

She held a black cloth to discretely cover her lower body and held a knife in one hand, making it look sexy rather than threatening.

As expected from Kylie, owner of a cosmetics brand, her make-up looked immaculate with perfectly shaped eyebrows curving dramatically upwards, contoured cheeks, and a dark lip.

Her hair was styled in a perfect replica of Frankenstein’s bride, teased into a huge beehive with a white streak along one side.

In other photos from the shoot, which she posted on her Instagram feed, Kylie is strapped to a board, as Frankenstein’s bride was, wearing a body-con white, long-sleeved dress. Her followers were thoroughly impressed with the outfit and left comments supporting the beauty mogul.

Kylie’s sister, Khloe, and friends were impressed by her costume. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie looks sexy rather than scary

In other shots, she wears another dress that replicates the original film, a sleeveless white satin gown, sweeping the floor of the darkly lit room. And in a close-up profile, we can see painted stitches on the side of her face as she again poses with the knife and screams in horror.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Halloween with the Kardashians

The Kardashians are well known for their elaborate Halloween celebrations. Kim, in particular, always decorates her house with an incredible theme, and Kylie clearly loves this season too. She has also been seen in other spooky-themed outfits.

This year, Kim opted for an all-white scheme with an arch around her doorway made entirely of skulls and hand molds made of her friends and family, which she placed creepily in the ground outside. Inside, the house was spectacular, too, with mummy-wrapped figurines and a corridor draped with fake cobwebs.

New addition to Kylie’s cosmetic range

Kylie has added another theme to her already hugely successful make-up range, based on Batman. Collaborating with Warner Brothers, the line includes a powder palette, mini eyeliner set, and lip set.

Comprising of bright, primary colors, it should appeal to younger customers attracted by the comic packaging.