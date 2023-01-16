Kylie Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou had a moment of twinning as they posed for photos on a luxurious-looking white bed this week.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan and mom of two, Kylie, wore a tight blue crop top and miniskirt by the french fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in his viral ‘cyber dots’ print.

Model and influencer Stassie wore the same outfit in the red and green colorway, which also featured some additional zippers as design details.

Kylie, who turned 25 in August, and Stassie, also 25, posed together in the photo set, which also included two photos of Kylie individually. The best friends showed off their curvy figures and tiny waists in the stunning shot.

Kylie captioned the images saying, “i can’t lose when i’m w u” professing her love for her BFF.

The pair, who met at a Barnes and Noble book event over ten years ago, are firm friends, with Stassie becoming a much more prominent fixture in Kylie’s life once her friendship with Jordyn Woods ended.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou enjoy a winter holiday

Kylie and Stassie are so joined at the hip that they recently took a winter break to Aspen, Colorado, along with some other celebrity friends, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and her husband, Justin Bieber.

The group appeared to have a lot of fun during their ski holiday, which lasted over the New Year festivities. They played in the snow, went sledding, and even played a DJ set outside in the freezing conditions.

They rang in 2023 by getting dressed up and drinking tequila from Kendall’s liquor brand, 818.

Stassie shared numerous photos of the trip on her Instagram with her 10.9 million followers, saying, “couldn’t have imagined a better way to end and start a new year 🤍❄️.”

Kylie Jenner launches new Kylie Skin products

Kylie is known as an entrepreneur, with several brands now under her belt, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby, and Kylie Skin.

The skincare line is about to launch two new products this week – the Glow Powder Cleanser and the AHA + Enzyme Glow Mask.

The duo of unique products claims to be the secret to glowing skin!

While Kylie herself hasn’t posted much about the launch on January 18, the brand has been informing its followers of the benefits of the new items with a number of posts.

Of the Glow Powder Cleanser, they wrote in a caption, “our new exfoliating glow powder cleanser gently buffs away dead skin cells that can clog pores, to reveal brighter, smoother skin — the secret to smooth base makeup application. 🤍”

Run, don’t walk when they launch on January 18!