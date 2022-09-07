Kylie Jenner and momager Kris look stunning for new collaboration

Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner are stunning as they match in black dresses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner and her momager Kris Jenner look stunning for a new campaign photoshoot.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians, or in this case the Jenners, Kylie is releasing a new collaboration for her famous makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.

The famous duo is seen having fun, drinking martinis with some olives, and obviously, looking terrific while doing it.

Kylie is wearing a very tight black leather corset with a big silver and green diamond necklace adorning her neck and matching earrings. Her long black hair is up in a messy bun making her shoulders pop.

Kris, on the other hand, isn’t wearing something that revealing. She appears to wear a long sleeve black formal dress. She is also accessorized with a huge (and probably heavy) silver diamond necklace, accompanied by some flowers dangling from her hoop earrings.

The iconic Jenners are also rocking different pairs of black sunglasses.

Kylie and Kris Jenner stun on recent TikTok

Announcing that another round of a Kris Collection is coming back, the duo posted on TikTok and Instagram to inform their millions of followers and customers about the launch.

Kylie Cosmetics started from Kylie’s passion for makeup back in 2015.

In 2018, Forbes reported that her company was valued at $800 million, and she herself was valued at $900 million. Jenner has expanded her vision beyond makeup now. She also started her own swimsuit, skincare, and baby line which has come with a lot of criticism.

Despite the controversies we have seen the 25-year-old go through when it comes to the quality of her products, she became the youngest person on Forbe’s list of 100 Richest Self-Made Women in October 2020. She also happens to be the only person on that list in her 20s. What an achievement!

Kylie Jenner announces Kris Collection round two

Nothing can stop Kylie from creating more and more makeup!

The official account of Kylie Cosmetics on Instagram, which now has almost 30 million followers, has been teasing us for a while about this expected collab. Recently, they posted a picture of all the new products being released.

The new Kris Collection includes a lip serum, undereye patches, a pressed powder palette, a matte lip crayon set, and a blush and highlighter cheek duo.

The whole campaign for this launch is a martini, black and green themed, leaving us to expect to be able to do a very sophisticated night out look with all of these products.

Kris Collaboration round two comes out September 14, 2022!