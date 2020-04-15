Kyle Larson’s ‘n-word’ racial slur: Video shows moment that got him fired [Video]

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired on Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing after a video emerged of him using a racial slur during a virtual race over the weekend.

The six-time NASCAR Cup Series winner was let go two days after he was overheard using the n-word during an iRacing event on Sunday night.

Sponsors had already begun dropping the 27-year-old Californian.

In the video, Larson uttered the racial slur after he appeared to lose communication with his spotter on his headset.

In a subsequent microphone check, we can hear Larson, “you can’t hear me?” he said. “Hey, (expletive).”

“Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud,” one driver responded back.

“No way did that just happen,” another person also said. While another followed with “yikes.”

The video that got Kyle Larson fired

Here is the video of Kyle Larson using a racial slur. Only posting for the followers who haven’t seen it.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qcqujvq62J — Burnout Avenue (@BurnoutAvenue) April 13, 2020

Chip Ganassi Racing issued a statement on Tuesday saying they would be ending their relationship with Larson.

It read: “The comments Larson made were both offensive and unacceptable, especially given the values of our organization.”

“As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take,” the group added.

Statement regarding Kyle Larson: pic.twitter.com/5Q06Dhst8V — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) April 14, 2020

Kyle Larson apologized online for racial slur

On Monday, Larson posted a video to Twitter of himself apologizing for using the racial slur.

“Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said. There’s no excuse for that,” he said in the video. “I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say.”

“I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African American community,” he continued.

He finished up by saying, “I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am, and I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times.”

Larson was also suspended indefinitely by iRacing, who said the driver’s language was “both offensive and inappropriate, and in violation of our sporting code.”

NASCAR also indefinitely suspended Larson.

