Influencer and model KT Lordahl looked incredible as she wished her fans a good morning ahead of a gym session.

After recording dance videos on TikTok, KT pursued a modeling career, and it’s since taken the internet by storm.

With her natural beauty, sensational physique, and charming personality, KT has earned herself a massive following on social media.

Knowing that keeping herself in elite shape is part of her job, KT adheres to a disciplined fitness regimen.

In her latest Instagram Story share, KT proved that she doesn’t skip gym days.

The stunning blonde posed on the sidewalk outside Sweat 440, a popular gym/physical fitness chain with locations in Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Texas.

KT Lordahl is stunning for a fresh-faced gym selfie to wish her fans a good morning

For her captivating snap, KT looked fresh-faced and ready to tackle her workout. KT, full name Katelyn, went makeup-free, using a Sun Kiss filter to add a pop of pink color to her cheeks and lips.

KT’s skin glistened in the sunshine, and she wore her platinum blonde locks down to blow in the breeze.

KT wished her fans good morning before hitting the gym. Pic credit: @ktlordahl/Instagram

KT donned a periwinkle-colored sports bra and matching leggings to get her sweat on. The sports bra featured a one-shoulder design, low-cut neckline, and netting at the bustline, accentuating her feminine curves.

The matching leggings hit just below KT’s navel, highlighting her trim waistline.

The caption for KT’s photo read, “Morninggg,” and she tagged Sweat 440’s IG handle in the bottom corner of the image.

Since achieving such popularity online with nearly 1 million followers on Instagram alone, KT has catapulted herself as an influencer.

KT often promotes her other favorite brands on social media, such as the swimwear line JMP The Label, Neena Swim, Coco Chanel, and Lounge Underwear.

Siren Agency helped propel KT as a Fashion Nova ambassador

Most popularly, KT has partnered with Fashion Nova to become a brand ambassador.

Fashion Nova describes itself as “the world’s leading quick-to-market apparel and lifestyle brand.” The brand is based in Los Angeles and has five retail stores throughout Southern California.

Fashion Nova, founded in 2006, offers apparel for women, men, and children, and their fashionable ensembles have been worn by famous faces such as Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and Saweetie.

In addition to her popularity on TikTok, KT got a kickstart in the modeling industry thanks to Siren Agency. Siren Agency touts its influencer marketing packages as “one of the most affordable and effective ways” for their clients to maximize their return on ad spend.

With KT’s growing online presence and her sultry photo shares, she’s sure to snag more promotional deals in the future.