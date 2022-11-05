KT Lordahl rocked a white crop top from Fashion Nova to show off her midriff. Pic credit: @ktlordahl/Instagram

Social media sensation KT Lordahl first found fame on TikTok after her dancing videos went viral, prompting her to pursue a career in modeling thereafter.

The blonde beauty looks right at home in front of the camera in stunning snaps she shares to her social media on the regular.

KT, real name Katelyn, shared a photo from a Miami location where she posed from a city balcony and showed off her modeling prowess.

She shared three snaps dressed in a white Fashion Nova crop top which had the words “lucky you” printed on it alongside a green four-leaf clover.

The top was ribbed with a scoop neck and featured a lettuce-style hem around the sleeves and the bottom of the top.

It was tight to KT’s body and showed off her incredible curves.

She paired the top with some camo pants and Balenciaga underwear which was showing as her oversized pants fell below her hips.

The black waistband of her underwear showed the brand’s logo in white as it hugged her body.

KT paired the casual outfit with an emerald green bag which tied in with the green clover on her t-shirt. The purse was made from green leather and featured gold ring hardware which provided detailing on the strap.

In the first picture, KT stood against a window and faced the camera directly, striking a model pout with glossy pink lips.

She ramped up her pose in the second snap, as she placed both hands on the back of her head, holding back her gorgeous blonde hair.

Pouting at the camera she looked like an absolute pro. In the final snap, she flashed a bright smile, showing off a perfect set of teeth.

She captioned her post, “🍀 lucky you @FashionNova.”

KT Lordahl in stunning black bikini for Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova is a clear favorite of KT’s as she regularly endorses them in her posts.

She showcased just how amazing her figure is recently as rocked a black bikini by the fashion brand in a video clip shared with fans.

The black halterneck bikini featured a daring neckline as it plunged at the chest, connected by a thin black string in the center.

It was overlayed by a floral crochet pattern keeping it feminine and fun. KT wore matching bottoms for the post, which she captioned, “Sweet like cinnamon 🐻 @FashionNova.”

In the video, the blonde bombshell sat on an outdoor chair and flashed a smile for the camera before running her hands through her hair.

Her figure looked incredible and she appeared fully ready for an afternoon soaking up the sun.

KT wore the Vacation Mood Crochet 2 Piece Bikini in Black, available from Fashion Nova for $44.99.

KT Lordahl rocks cream knitwear to show off toned abs

KT proves she knows how to keep it casual too, as she rocked a cream knitwear number from Missy Empire.

Posing from her Miami balcony once again, she rocked a cream ribbed crop top that came with separate sleeves which covered to just above KT’s elbow.

She paired the knitted top with a matching miniskirt and beautiful understated makeup.

The cream ensemble hugged KT’s curves in all the right places, showing off her model body and bronzed skin from the Miami sunshine.

The model wished her followers a happy end to the week as she captioned the post, “Happy Friday😇🍃🫶🏻.”

They showered the post with over 21k likes and left hundreds of comments.