KT Lordahl takes a selfie with nude lipstick. Pic credit: @ktlordahl/Instagram

KT Lordahl rose to fame on TikTok, but she also has plenty of fans and followers keeping up with her on other social media platforms like Instagram.

The link on her bio reveals that she is a professional model with an agency called Siren.

A lot of the content she shares on social media happens to be pictures and videos she takes by herself with her own iPhone.

Whether KT is posing for professional photo shoots or snapping her own mirror selfies, she always looks absolutely flawless.

The mirror selfie she recently shared in front of a large wall-length mirror in a sporty outfit is worth admiring.

A separate photo thread KT posted wearing a trendy outfit during the time she spent out in Miami, Florida, is just as jaw-dropping.

KT Lordahl looks great in casual clothes

KT posed for a mirror selfie at home and kept it totally casual with her outfit choices for the day. On top, she wore a simple sports bra in a dark gray color with thick straps.

The sports bra was tight enough to hold her chest perfectly in place if she wanted to hit a workout at the gym. The sports bra was also short enough to show off her flat abs, curves, and the top of her rib cage.

KT Lordahl wears fuzzy slippers in a selfie. Pic credit: @ktlordahl/Instagram

KT wore a pair of white spandex shorts on the bottom, short enough to show off her toned thighs and calves. On her feet, she wore a pair of fuzzy slippers that were brown and cream-colored.

She appeared to be completely fresh-faced without any makeup on, and she wore her blonde hair combed back out of her face.

KT Lordahl wears Fashion Nova

Miami is one of the best places to visit for people who want to experience warm weather and lovely beaches. KT strutted through the streets of Miami, wearing a very trendy outfit.

She wore a brown crop top with cut-out sections revealing a lot of skin on her upper chest and shoulders. The crop top was still designed with a turtleneck collar, even though it left a little to the imagination.

KT wore a pair of pale blue denim jeans with large pockets on both legs. The pockets resembled cargo shorts in a major way. She accessorized with a pair of black and white sneakers and a shiny silver purse draped over one shoulder.