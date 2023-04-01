Social media star KT Lordahl was shimmering like a diamond in her latest ensemble.

As a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, KT is always sharing her favorite up-to-the-minute fashion finds with her fans.

That was the case with the internet personality’s most recent Instagram share, and she knocked it out of the park.

KT shared a Reel of herself modeling a rhinestone halter top with a high neckline and a handkerchief hem.

KT, full name Katelyn, lit up the room with her sparkly silver top, which was completely open in the back except for a thin chain across the middle of her back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blonde bombshell paired her top with distressed Daisy Dukes and opted to forgo any jewelry. Her platinum blonde locks were worn down in a side part with loose waves, and her makeup delivered a bronzy glow with a pop of pink on her cheeks and lips.

KT Lordahl shimmers in a sparkly Fashion Nova crop top

The 20-year-old stunner struck several poses to model the top, beginning in her kitchen while recording herself with her phone before moving to her bedroom in front of the mirror.

Fittingly, the song Shine Bright Like a Diamond by Julie Anna played in the background as KT worked her magic and smiled for the video.

KT captioned her Reel, “Shine bright💎 @FashionNova.”

Fashion Nova is a mostly online fashion retailer with five brick-and-mortar locations throughout California. They have physical locations in Los Angeles, Montebello, Panorama City, Burbank, and Northridge.

The company touts itself as a “pop culture phenomenon,” with celebrities such as Tyga, The Game, Saweetie, Offset, Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B repping their brand.

As an influencer for Fashion Nova, it’s part of KT’s job to “inspire everyone around [her] to own their confidence, embrace their individuality, and be whoever they FN want.”

KT hits the gym hard to maintain her sensational physique

Staying in shape is also part of KT’s job as a model and influencer. To maintain her shapely physique, the jaw-dropper hits the gym regularly. Per her Instagram Highlight Reels, KT uses the barbell machine for squats to keep her glutes toned.

KT also uses resistance bands to perform glute kickbacks, keeping her posterior in tip-top shape. To work her hamstrings and quads, KT uses slide boards while holding dumbbells for a full lower body workout.

To kick her fitness regime up a notch, KT has teamed up with “Booty Builder” Frankie Alvarado to transform her body. Judging by her Instagram feed, it’s doing the trick.