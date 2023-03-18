Blonde bombshell KT Lordahl had her fans green with envy to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The stunning model and content creator showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a teeny-weeny green bikini for the holiday, setting temperatures soaring.

Taking to Instagram on the day celebrating the patron saint of Ireland, KT wowed her 955,000 followers with two stunning images.

KT was clad in a barely-there shamrock green two-piece that accentuated her tanned, toned, and curvy physique.

KT’s string bikini had a halterneck and the strings on the bottoms tied at either side of her hips. The blonde beauty stood next to a palm tree on Miami Beach as she posed for her photographer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first image, KT smiled with her eyes closed as she struck a gorgeous pose. She held her hair back with both arms and popped one leg in the sand for the striking photograph.

KT stared directly into the camera’s lens with a serious expression for the second slide, showcasing her bronzed skin and feminine curves.

The photos were met with plenty of love from her fans and followers. Although the like count was turned off for the post, hundreds of KT’s admirers headed to the comments to gush over her pre-weekend share.

KT Lordahl’s fans and followers gush over her St. Patrick’s Day bikini share

Fellow Instagram models Grace Boor and Celeste Bright each left two heart-eyed emojis to show KT some love.

KT’s fans and followers showed her some love in the comments of her post. Pic credit: @ktlordahl/Instagram

Another one of KT’s fans wrote, “Made me drop my phone😵‍💫,” while another stunning IG model, Kristina Levina, simply posted a red heart emoji.

KT is a successful social media influencer represented by Siren Agency

With her impressive social media following and dazzling good looks, KT has become a successful influencer. She’s known for her work as a Fashion Nova brand ambassador, frequently advertising the brand in her feed.

KT has also lent her face to brands such as Lounge Underwear, Neena Swim, and Eye Candy Swimwear.

KT, who describes herself as “Sweeter than sugar,” is represented by Siren Agency, “a Los Angeles based full service, non-exclusive talent agency” that “[connects] the hottest brands and influencers, [manages] content, grow accounts, and [has] fun.”

Siren Agency offers its clients influencer marketing packages that promise to monetize content and reach the maximum number of followers through their social media feeds. According to their site, their “average post engagement is 2%+”, compared to the average brand post engagement of 0.5 percent.

With nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and another 232,900 followers on TikTok, paired with her beauty, physique, and sultry bikini pics, KT is the perfect candidate to draw attention to her favorite brands.