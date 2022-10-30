Krysten Ritter at the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiere in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Krysten Ritter showed off her figure for a recent Schön! magazine photoshoot wearing Lever Couture.

The Jessica Jones actress rocked a white hooded dress made of sheer material that was draped over her body with intention.

She looked stunning in the gown, which featured puffy sleeves, a cinched waist, and a long train.

A high slit showed off her toned legs in classic black thigh-high boots. She accessorized the ensemble with a chunky bracelet and a trendy ring.

Krysten wore her stark black hair straight and tucked inside the dress.

Her glam makeup look included a light smokey eye and deep red lips, which contrasted nicely against her pale skin.

She shared the photo on Instagram for her 1.5 million followers and captioned it with, “Dress for the job you want 🤍🖤❤️.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Krysten also posed in a red Lever Couture gown which featured elaborate, feathery sleeves and a train made of fabric strips.

While she kept her hair and makeup the same and wore the same boots, she changed her jewelry and wore several statement rings.

Krysten Ritter dazzled in the Ukrainian designs

The gowns Krysten wore were part of the Lever Couture Leleka collection created by Ukrainian designer, Lessja Verlingieri.

According to Lessja, Leleka means stork in Ukrainian and “symbolizes freedom and love, just like the crane, which is considered auspicious in Japan.”

The collection combined modern technology with traditional craftsmanship, using 3D printing to complete the look.

The collection was revealed during Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo in September.

To show support for Ukraine and Lessja, the venue was lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Krysten Ritter promotes sustainability

As the creator of We Are Knitters, Krysten promotes sustainability with what she refers to as “slow fashion.”

The actress encourages people to make their clothes by selling knitting and crocheting kits that simplify the process by providing everything someone needs to complete a project.

According to the company website, making clothes at home creates less pollution than mass-produced garments.

They also point out that people are more likely to take care of the clothes they put time and effort into making themself, ensuring they last longer.

Krysten promoted her DIY slow fashion initiative on Instagram by showing off some of the design options her store offers, including hats, scarves, and sweaters.

Far different from her couture looks, but it’s clear the actress is a fashionista at heart!