Kristin Davis in floral swimsuit lounges poolside

Actress Kristin Davis poses poolside in a floral swimsuit with a message about family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis was a vision as she sat poolside in a floral swimsuit.

The And Just Like That star shared a picture from her pool on her Instagram.

Kristin wore a scoop-neck floral swimsuit with blue, red, and yellow hues. She paired the floral swimsuit with a black ruched skirt.

She wore sunglasses and looked into the distance as she placed one hand around her ankle and the other behind her for support.

The bronzed beauty sat on the edge of the pool as the sun’s rays hit her skin. She secured her brown hair in a low bun behind her head.

Kristin added a heartwarming caption about the importance of family.

Pic credit: @iamkristindavis/Instagram

Her caption read, “Hope you have all had some fun and relaxation this summer. I am most grateful to have had so much time with my kids and my parents! 🙏🏼If i was more Together I would make a reel of everything that happened over the summer – but gosh i can’t keep up with the reels and whatnot , so here is a pic and a wish that all of you are hanging in there and taking some time to relax a bit 💙.”

Kristin Davis discusses aging in front of camera

Sex and the City fans rejoiced when they heard that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis would reprise their roles nearly twenty years after the first show aired on HBO. But unfortunately, some critics quickly focused on the women’s looks.

Kristin said that although everyone ages, women get scrutinized for undergoing the natural process.

She told New Beauty, “I like to think there’s more to life than how we look, but it’s unavoidable in our culture that, as you age— especially as a woman—that how you look is a lot. It’s a whole, bigger cultural conversation we need to have, but, right now, it’s hard.”

Kristin revealed that the constant comparisons to her younger self were stressful. She said, “I can only speak for myself, but it can also be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much younger self.”

And Just Like That Season 2 announced

Fans can expect a Season 2 of And Just Like That during the summer of 2023.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that the new season would begin production in October 2022.

He also revealed that fans could expect more virtual appearances with Samantha (Kim Cattrall) as her character continues to text Carrie Bradshaw.