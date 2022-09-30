Kristin Davis goes braless in plunging dress for fashion gala

Kristin Davis looked stunning in a shimmering dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Sex and the City icon Kristin Davis went braless during the NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, as the 57-year-old wore a shimmering plunging dress.

The And Just Like That star brought the glamour of the Golden Age of Hollywood as she attended the event in New York.

The star looked radiant on the red carpet, as she wore a sparkly metallic gown that had a long matching cape that swept the ground.

To elevate her look further, Kristin slipped on a pair of platform open-toe sandals with strap detailing — matching her shimmering dress.

She opted for a simple makeup look, appearing to wear brown eyeliner with a long lash, and a neutral pink lipstick color, while her hair was styled down with a touch of volume and a slight curl.

Kristin accessorized the look with a sparkly evening clutch bag and diamond necklace, diamond drop earrings, and a shimmery bracelet.

Kristin Davis wows fans with a plunging dress during the fashion gala. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kristin also shared a picture of her stunning dress on her Instagram, with the bronze beauty also giving a shoutout to Sex and The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Her caption read: “To everyone involved in the New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, thank you for an epic and inspiring night.

“Dearest @sarahjessicaparker was honored for her extraordinary vision and commitment to the NYC Ballet. And every element was so special and deeply felt by all. Thank you my friends for getting together.”

She then went on to credit her stylist, makeup artist, and team that helped get her ready for the prestigious event.

Kristin Davis discusses aging in front of camera

Sex and the City fans rejoiced when its spin-off series And Just Like That aired last year.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all reprised their roles nearly twenty years after the first show aired on HBO.

The series was a hit with fans, but unfortunately, some critics quickly focused on the women’s looks.

Kristin said that although everyone ages, women get scrutinized for undergoing the natural process.

She told New Beauty, “I like to think there’s more to life than how we look, but it’s unavoidable in our culture that, as you age — especially as a woman — that how you look is a lot. It’s a whole, bigger cultural conversation we need to have, but, right now, it’s hard.”

And Just Like That Season 2 announced

Fans can expect a Season 2 of And Just Like That during the summer of 2023.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that fans could expect more virtual appearances with Samantha (Kim Cattrall) as her character continues to text Carrie Bradshaw.