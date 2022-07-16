Kristin Cavallari without bra goes ribbed for business

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a skintight and ribbed dress worn braless as she shows her business brains.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, continues to flog jewelry from her best-selling Uncommon James brand, and a new video is showing her modeling stunning designs as she flaunts her figure.

Shortly before the weekend, Uncommon James updated its Instagram, sharing a video for its 900,000+ followers and making it a CEO affair.

All smiles in her tight orange dress, and amid a recent admission of weight gain, Kristin sizzled as she walked fans through her jewelry from a closet, seen showing off a chain necklace in gold, a matching chain link bracelet, plus a series of rings.

Sizzling in her strappy and summery dress, Kristin ditched the bra and was rocking a beachy-waved hairdo, warming bronzer, plus tan eyeshadow.

“Our girl wearing some of her fave pieces from the Untamed Collection,” a caption read.

Kristen Cavallari’s Uncommon James brand is wildly popular on social media

900,000+ Instagram followers isn’t small potatoes for a celebrity brand. Kirstin’s jewelry line’s Instagram boasts more followers than model Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata line, although it’s yet to see the millions of followers seen with the likes of Kardashian-owned brands SKIMS and Good American.

“I still have to pinch myself. I’m so focused on the future and continuing to grow the brand that I don’t take a step back very often to appreciate how far we’ve come; I’m trying to get better at celebrating,” Kristin told Haute Living about her brand’s success.

Kristin Cavallari busy running three brands

The Very Cavallari star is also CEO of her Little James clothing line and Uncommon Beauty, launched in 2021.

“Luckily with Uncommon James and Little James, I’m able to make my own hours essentially and stick to a routine and schedule that works for me and my family. I always take my kids to school in the morning and leave the office no later than 3:30pm so that I can make dinner and be home when my kids get home from school. I realize how lucky I am, I never take that for granted,” Kristin added.

Kristin makes her motherhood a priority, dining every night with her three kids Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, all shared with ex, Jay Cutler. Last year, the blonde jumped aboard the celebrity beauty train, launching her clean beauty brand and rubbing shoulders with fellow stars dabbling in the beauty space. Actress Jessica Alba, model Hailey Bieber, and mogul Kim Kardashian all retail skincare products.