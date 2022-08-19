Kristin Cavallari unbuttons sundress in desert cowboy boots

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is sizzling in the desert as she models an unbuttoned sundress and ups her cowgirl game.

The 35-year-old reality star and jewelry designer has been going full throttle as she promotes the new Open Road collection from her best-selling Uncommon James brand – Kristin’s Instagram is now packed with stunning promos for the range, one coming complete with major cowboy boots energy.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the Very Cavallari star shared a new post, this time ditching the edgy leather jackets and going girly in a skimpy and lightweight white sundress.

Channeling summer heat vibes, Kristin posed seated and standing while outdoors and showing off her toned legs and upper body.

Going for a thin-strapped look, the mom of three flashed a caramel-colored bra beneath her dress, one she wore unbuttoned and thigh slit while adding in tan suede cowboy boots rising to her calves.

The new podcast host wore plenty of gold necklaces from her brand, also dazzling in gold earrings and bracelets as she donned matte makeup complete with warming blush and slightly glossy lip.

Smoldering with her blonde locks down, the MTV alum wrote: “OPEN ROAD,” then tagging Uncommon James.

Kristin founded Uncommon James over five years ago, and she’s built herself an empire – she’s also since launched Little James clothing, plus her 2021-dropped Uncommon Beauty brand.

Kristin Cavallari says simple and affordable does it

Kristin may have millions in the bank, but the star appreciates that her customers might not. “I just don’t think you have to spend a lot of money in order to have great style or to look and feel great, and that’s just as simple as it is,” she told The Tennessean. “I think fashion should be affordable for everybody.”

Fans can expect to pay $62 for the Personalized Touch Necklace or a cheaper $52 for the Timeless Pearl Necklace. Bracelets including the Love Life Bracelet are similarly priced.

Kristin Cavallari drops Back to the Beach podcast

2022 is buzzing with the news that Kristin has jumped into podcasting as she revisits her Laguna Beach days.

Cohost and former costar Stephen Colletti told People: “Kristin and I had briefly talked about it and she was like, ‘Yeah, maybe we’ll do it.’ And then, I called her right away and we discussed it,” adding:

“We kind of made sure that we were on the same page about what we wanted to do with this, what it was going to be like.”