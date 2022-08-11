Kristin Cavallari unbuttons shirt to ‘burst your bubble’

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is alerting fans to what a new episode of her Back to the Beach podcast will bring, and it might just “burst your reality bubble.”

The 35-year-old reality star made major headlines in July for launching a podcast centering around her MTV days on reality series Laguna Beach, and content on her Instagram this week was all about promoting the latest episode.

Posting joint photos with cohost Stephen Colletti, the Very Cavallari star sizzled in a stylish denim look, going unbuttoned in a white shirt and flashing a lacy bra beneath as she urged fans to tune in.

Sending out a slightly knowing smile as she posed with Stephen in her opening photo, Kristin showed off her low-key sense of style and cute jewelry from her best-selling Uncommon James brand, with a swipe right better showcasing the ensemble.

Posing from a studio and seated in her next slide, Kristin channeled ’90s trends via ripped jeans, also wearing her loose linen shirt a little open and, in her final shot, confirming she was barefoot.

Meanwhile, Laguna Beach alum Stephen twinned with Kristin in dark jeans and a cream tee.

Kristin told her four million+ followers in a caption: “So, have we burst your reality bubble yet?! Sorry 😬 new episode of Back to the Beach is out and we have Trey on this week!”

The Back to the Beach podcast has already brought unknown deets about the cult series Kristin starred in. Namely, a reveal that she earned only $2,500 for the first season of Laguna Beach, which spanned 11 episodes.

Kristin Cavallari says it’s been ‘therapeutic’ to watch the show again

Talking about the past means revisiting it, and for Kristin, that’s brought benefits. It’s been really eye-opening and therapeutic to watch the show again and break things down with Steven,” she told Elle. “I have a much more positive outlook on it than I did back in the day, because I was so emotionally invested in it at the time. I feel like now I can really close the door on it.”

The ex to Jay Cutler also addressed being single since splitting from her husband and baby daddy in 2020.

Kristin Cavallari says she’s in a good place for ‘dating right now’

“I actually feel like I’m in the best place for dating right now, because I have three kids and I’m successful,” she added.

Kristin continued, “I don’t need a man in my life for anything other than to bring me joy; I don’t have a ticking time bomb. It’s a really great position to be in, and my life feels pretty peaceful for the most part.”