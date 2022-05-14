Kristin Cavallari unbuttoned for braless weekend welcome

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is braless and fabulous to wrap up the week. The Laguna Beach alum sizzled as she updated her Instagram right on time for the weekend yesterday, posting with a little Friday tipple and rocking an unbuttoned look.

The MTV star, fresh from celebrating one year since the launch of her Uncommon Beauty brand, had plenty to celebrate, although she kept the vibe low-key.

Kristin Cavallari sizzles braless for weekend tipple

Posting for her 4.3 million followers, Kristin went selfie mode as she chilled from an outdoor terrace, sitting amid striped cushions and hints of greenery.

The blonde put her good looks and her figure on show as she posed in a sleeveless and skimpy white tank top worn a little unbuttoned, also matching her striped pants to the furnishings as she went braless.

Oozing carefree confidence, the mom of three wore her choppy blonde bob down, also sporting discreet makeup via foundation and warming bronzer, plus tan eyeshadow and a matte lip.

Kristin held a glass of likely-alcoholic beverage as she sent out a soft smile, writing: “Friday finisher” with a wine glass emoji.

Kristin doesn’t just appear on one Instagram account, these days. The ex to Jay Cutler is all over her Uncommon James jewelry brand’s Instagram, plus Uncommon Beauty, launched just over a year ago. A celebratory anniversary post ahead of the weekend showed Kristin blowing out a candle on a 1st birthday cake, with a caption reading: “KC making all her wishes come true. 😍 It’s LAST call to get the entire Uncommon Beauty Line + our new leather Travel Bag on SALE!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cavallari joins the list of reality stars now dabbling in beauty, from moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to TV favorite Savannah Chrisley and Growing Up Hip-Hop star Angela Simmons.

Kristin Cavallari opens up on Uncommon Beauty brand

“My skincare routine is the number one question I get, so my team and I decided to bring in the products that I was currently using and investigate the ingredients in them and see how effective they really are,” Kristin told Harper’s Bazaar.

“We quickly started going down a rabbit hole and I realized what I thought were good, clean products were actually not good for my skin at all.” Of the 2021-launched range, Kristin continued: “The whole idea of Uncommon Beauty was to create really clean, effective products. But we also don’t want you to have 20 steps, so we’re stripping your routine down to a handful of products that will get the job done.”