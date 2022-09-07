Kristin Cavallari topless in bed with irresistible offer

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is stunning from bedsheets while topless as she offers up a good deal.

The MTV star, 35, continues to enjoy immense success as her Uncommon James brand enters its fifth year, and a recent Instagram Story made sure fans got the best deal possible.

Kristin posted for her 4 million+ Instagram followers earlier this week.

The Very Cavallari star wowed as she posed looking all sassy and wearing only a white baseball cap.

Lying in bed and wearing multiple gold necklaces, Kristin sent out a slight smile while showing off her toned shoulders. She also wore discreet earrings and rings while showing off her full brows and a flawless face of makeup.

Shot close up and going for a selfie, the blonde offered fans 70% off their purchases at jewelry brand Uncommon James. She wrote, “It’s the last day for our Labor Day sale! 70% off,” then linking fans directly to the site.

Kristin Cavallari bed selfie. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin had added that she was modeling both Starburst and Protective designs from her range.

Kristin Cavallari leading the way with jewelry

Kristin’s brand employs over 90 people and was already raking in $20 million in annual revenue back in 2019.

In April, the star celebrated her brand’s fifth birthday with a gushing post. Stunning fans in a sweater-only look as she showed off her toned legs while smiling from a deck, the ex of Jay Cutler wrote:

“Happy 5th anniversary, @uncommonjames ! As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that everything in my life has been building blocks and everything starts to make sense. My journey leading me to launch Uncommon James has been the thing I’m most thankful and proud of professionally. But it’s bc of you guys- our supporters….I am eternally grateful for you all.”

Kristin Cavallari running two other brands

The reality star is also juggling two other businesses. She runs her Little James clothing brand, plus her Uncommon Beauty brand, launched in 2021. “Without you, this company doesn’t exist. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍 let’s see what the next 5 years has in store…,” she added in her post.

Also retailing jewelry is reality star Larsa Pippen, plus pop singer Christina Milian.

Meanwhile, the celebrity beauty space is packed with faces including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande. Kristin has, this year, also jumped into podcasting with her Back to the Beach podcast.