Kristin Cavallari styled in nude tones for some ice skating fun

Kristin Cavallari looks stunning in her comfortable yet stylish attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari enjoyed some time away from her busy schedule as she geared up and got ready to hit the ice.

The Hills alum opted for a neutral fit as she sported a variety of beautiful nude hues.

Kristin is certainly no stranger when it comes to exceptional fashion and trendy wardrobe essentials.

In her latest share, she demonstrated just that.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram with festive fun as she shared the collage with her 4.5 million followers.

Kristin seemed to thoroughly enjoy her ice skating extravaganza as she was accompanied by her beautiful children.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in beautiful nude hues

Before Kristin hit the ice, the reality star decided to snap a couple of quick shots before the festivities.

Kristin was captured posing outside as she coordinated her outfit around the chilling temperatures present.

The Hills star styled in all neutral colors, and she looked absolutely stunning while doing so.

Kristin went with a comfortable, yet still chic look. She wore an oversized cream-colored t-shirt that was slightly tucked into her jeans.

She coordinated her jeans with the top as the two pieces matched perfectly. She sported a pair of high-waisted, straight-legged jeans that were tucked into her winter boots.

Her boots paired well with the rest of the fit as they featured a cream-colored fur trim around the top.

To add an extra layer of warmth, Kristin went with a full-length, chocolate brown teddy coat.

She further accessorized with a small white handbag that she held close to her body for the shot.

Her short blonde hair was parted down the middle for the occasion while her wavy locks fell just below her shoulders.

Overall, Kristin looked stunning for her ice-skating session with her kids as she executed this neutral-toned look with absolute ease.

She simply captioned the post, “Chattanooga.”

Kristin Cavallari offers exclusive holiday sales for her Uncommon James Jewelry

Kristin, who has had much success since she founded her company Uncommon James, has now launched a variety of different collections since, along with a new holiday line.

With the holiday season now here, it would only make sense for the businesswomen to offer some incredible sales throughout the month.

Luckily for fans, Kristin did just that.

In a recent Instagram post on the company’s page, Kristin kindly treated her clientele to some great holiday inspiration, along with some great stocking stuffer ideas as well.

The short video clip featured a variety of shimmery gold pieces that were a part of Uncommon James’ newer collection.

To get fans into the holiday spirit, the jewelry company added some fun, festive tunes into the clip. The video featured the song Sleigh Bells by PhatCap, just to add that extra holiday cheer.

Fans can now shop the Uncommon James website to find some of their latest collections, along with their ongoing holiday sales.

Follow both Kristin and Uncommon James on Instagram to keep up with the latest drops and future launches.