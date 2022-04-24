Kristin Cavallari stuns in weekend swimsuit sunbathe

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a sun-kissed weekend snap as she soaks up rays in a swimsuit. The Very Cavallari star continues to turn heads with her flawless fashion on Instagram, with Saturday seeing her solidly in swimwear mode.

Posting a quick selfie to her stories, the MTV face wowed with a waist-flaunting and cleavage-baring look, also staying super classy as she sent out a smile.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in stylish weekend swimsuit

Kristin, 35, ignored the Tyler Cameron drama currently making headlines, as the former Bachelorette star denies dating the blonde. The two were photographed making out earlier this year.

Kristin posed under semi-cloudy skies while topping up her tan. The mom of three was on a towel-laid lounger and amid green lawns as she stunned the camera, wearing a low-cut black swimsuit with a belt detail and showing off her wowing figure and golden tan.

Kristin also flaunted her toned thighs and curvy hips in the selfie, one seeing her in chic black shades, plus with her hair tied back. The discreet jewelry on display may well have been from her Uncommon James brand.

“Where I’ll be until October,” she wrote, confirming 2022 will absolutely be a Hot Girl Summer.

Kristin Cavallari takes a swimsuit selfie outdoors. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

It’s been bikini action galore from Kristin this month. The star has been vacationing out in The Bahamas, where a photo six days ago showed her chilling out in a floral-print bikini and she showed off her tan lines and joked about them. Taking to her caption as she posted the shot to Instagram, Kristin wrote: “Yesterday’s bikini didn’t make for good tan lines but you should be looking at my body chain anyway.”

Kristin Cavallari knows good business

Cavallari continues to expand her Uncommon James empire, with 2021 seeing her launch Uncommon Beauty. She joins celebrity beauty entrepreneurs including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna.

Speaking of the May 2021-launched line, she told Harper’s Bazaar: “The whole idea of Uncommon Beauty was to create really clean, effective products.” She explains, “But we also don’t want you to have 20 steps, so we’re stripping your routine down to a handful of products that will get the job done.” Dishing on beauty tips of her own, the Laguna Beach alum added: “I just splash my face with water in the morning. But at night, when I really get in there and get everything off, I love this powder-to-foam cleanser because it cleans my face so well without overdrying it.”