Kristin Cavallari stuns in weekend bikini with pigtails

Kristin Cavallari poses close up. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is flaunting her sensational swimsuit body in a tight white bikini as she sends out weekend energy. The Laguna Beach alum today thrilled her 4.3 million Instagram followers with her jaw-dropping figure, and it was “sunny” vibes from the 35-year-old, who was looking closer to 25.

Posting from a glamorous outdoor pool setting, the Uncommon James founder went cute with her golden tan on show, and she gained over 10,000 likes in under 40 minutes.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in tight white bikini for the weekend

Sending out a smile from under a tan bucket hat and wearing her blonde hair in pigtails, Kristin posed close up, swinging a hip, and showing off her toned abs and trim thighs in a strapless and bandeau bikini.

The bikini’s ruched white fabrics popped against the mom of three’s sunkissed skin, and even more tan was building up as Kristin stood under beating rays and backed by blue skies, green lawns, and deckchairs flanking an outdoor pool.

Kristin clutched shades in one hand as she flashed her pearly whites, going relatively low-key on the makeup front for her captioned “Sunny Sunday.”

No geotag was used.

Cavallari continues to enjoy success via her Uncommon James jewelry line, and she’s expanded her empire to include 2021-founded Uncommon Beauty. The ex to Jay Cutler has also been confirming she’s finding new levels of awareness since ending her marriage in April 2020. Last month, she opened up on the Total Bellas podcast to talk inner reflection and growth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristin Cavallari looking ‘inward’ since divorce

“Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward,” she said. “I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years, because I’ve essentially been on my own.”

“The first year I dated, I was having fun. I was like, you know, getting back out there and then really for the last year I haven’t dated. I mean, I’ve gone on a couple of dates, but like nothing major. And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter,” Kristin added.

Cavallari has since denied she’s in a relationship with The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, this after the two were spotted kissing on the set of Kristin’s Uncommon James campaign. Kristin maintains that the smooch was part of the campaign.