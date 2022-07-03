Kristin Cavallari stuns in weekend bikini with new body

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a black bikini as she shows her new body. The 35-year-old admitted to having gained weight in recent years, also outlining how she prefers being a little heavier.

Posting a quick weekend story yesterday, Kristin let her Instagram followers know that she’s looking happy and healthy.

Kristin Cavallari shows off stunning bikini look after weight gain

The Very Cavallari star posed indoors and in a swim-and-pants look as she flaunted her killer figure and sensational fashion sense.

Going low-cut in her skimpy bikini top, Kristin added in high-waisted and striped loose pants, showing off her abs and her tan, plus peeping her swanky home as fans saw chic woods and large windows opening onto a pool terrace.

Kristin was likely near makeup-free, also posing barefoot.

The photo comes as Kristin gets candid about her shape and body positivity.

Shortly before the weekend, Kristin had posed a butt-baring bikini photo as she gazed over ocean waters. Two further images showed the blonde at lower weights.

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress,” she wrote.

The ex to Jay Cutler added: “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”

Kristin Cavallari says weight gain is ‘in a good way’

Meanwhile, the Uncommon James founder has opened up to UsWeekly, confirming that she is heavier and also happier. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she said. Speaking of her regular personal training sessions, Kristin continued: “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away. So it is about consistency for me.”

Hollywood is slowly jumping aboard the body positivity bandwagon. Reality star Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line is size-inclusive, with stars including singers Lizzo and Bebe Rexha continuing to champion inclusivity, especially with regards to size.