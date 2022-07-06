Kristin Cavallari stuns in tiny black bikini in Turks and Caicos

Kristin Cavallari joined the ranks of other celebs who chose to show off their bodies for the Fourth of July weekend, wearing a tiny black bikini for family time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Kristin Cavallari got her beach time on as she joined the ranks of other celebrities who chose to show some skin over the Fourth of July weekend.

Paparazzi were eager to snap a pic of the Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari alum as she relaxed during her Turks and Caicos vacation alongside her three children.

Being spotted wearing a tight black bikini while lounging on the deck of a boat, Kristin looked as good as ever and made her recent weight gain appear to be non-existent as she leaned back in a deck chair.

Kristin Cavallari wore a black bikini for her vacation time

Kristin looked ravishing as she sat on the deck of what looked like a very large ocean-going vessel and presumably watched over her children as they frolicked and played.

With her arms clearly toned up and her abdomen taught and flat, the reality star and ex-wife of football pro, Jay Cutler, perfectly showed off the gains she has made after announcing that she has been working out more in the gym to add muscle poundage to her slender and diminutive 5 foot 3 inch frame.

Wearing a two-piece that, from the front, resembled the one the star wore for a recent body-positivity message shared to Instagram, Kristin was the picture of a summer goddess as she got some chill time.

Kristin kept her sun-kissed tresses pulled halfway up, leaving some sexy tendrils loose in the back, and donned some black shades over her eyes. Gold hoop earrings could also be seen decorating her ear lobes.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Kristin also showed off in a white bikini for her vacation time

Kristin took to her social media page to share some select snaps from her getaway trip, rocking a white bikini in several pics while choosing some face-concealed pics of her sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor to throw into the mix.

Kicking off her Instagram share with an adorable photo of her sons holding onto her neck and shoulders while planting kisses on her cheeks as she gave a huge smile, Kristin sprinkled in some more family-oriented shots along with physique-revealing ones to keep her fans engaged.

Having divorced Jay Cutler in 2020, speculations have run high ever since regarding exactly who Kristin is dating these days and the answer remains a bit fuzzy.

The star was spotted packing in some steamy make-out sessions with Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron earlier this year, but Kristin later denied the pair had any romantic involvement.