Kristin Cavallari stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari looks jaw-dropping in a skintight and bodycon minidress, this as she enjoys a luxurious Bahamas vacation. The 35-year-old MTV alum continues to turn heads on Instagram, with a photo posted ahead of the weekend showing off her killer figure.

Kristin opted for a pastel and mint-green look, also showing off her swanky digs.

Kristin Cavallari wows in mint-green minidress

All legs, the Laguna Beach alum posed on wooden steps backing onto a decked terrace and amid lush greenery. Kristin highlighted her slender figure in the braless and one-shouldered number. The outfit drew attention to her tiny waist.

The Very Cavallari star posed in open-toe and hot pink sandals as she flaunted her pins, with a wavy-haired finish and low-key makeup keeping things both glam and unfussy. Of course, the jewelry designer tagged her Uncommon James brand for the discreet bracelet accessories.

“Island girl,” Kristin wrote as fans left over 59,000 likes.

There was plenty more to come.

Shortly after her leggy show-off, the reality star returned for a glam outfit post while poolside and marking Easter. Stunning in a yellow and silky maxi dress and strappy high heels, Kristin sent out her good looks and her sense of humor, writing: “My Sunday best” as fans left a similar 65,000+ likes.

Kristin Cavallari has a beauty brand

Kristin has been upping her off-TV game. In 2021, she branched into beauty with the launch of Uncommon Beauty, and Harper’s Bazaar was quick to chase her down for an interview. Speaking of her own experiences in Hollywood, Kristen expressed a desire to age gracefully. The beauty revealed:

“Since I was 22 years old, I’ve been asked if I’ve had Botox,” she explains. “I think lines on your face are okay and I like that my face moves and I have expression. I’m 34 and I’m proud of that. Maybe when I’m 64 I might be singing a different tune. But I think we all need to embrace aging a little bit more.”

Proving mamas are always right, she added: “My mom always told me that you’re never too young to start caring for your skin and that includes eating good food and drinking tons of water.” Also boasting beauty brands are reality stars Lisa Rinna, Savannah Chrisley, and Angela Simmons. Kristin’s Uncommon Beauty brand piggy-backs off her Uncommon James jewelry one. Cavallari is followed by 4.3 million on Instagram.