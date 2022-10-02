Kristin Cavallari stuns in skimpy bikini in a hammock

Kristin Cavallari is glowing with a bright smile. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a bikini as she enjoys a relaxing weekend while chilling in a hammock.

The reality star, 35, took some much-deserved downtime on Sunday, also keeping her social media followers updated on her activities.

In an Instagram Story shared today, the Uncommon James founder showcased her sensational bikini body in white swimwear, matching her bikini to her white headphones.

Lying on her back, Kristin drew attention to her gym-honed abs and a sizzling tan, showing off her style in a slightly ruched and bandeau-style bikini as she went strapless.

The mom of three only showed half of her face as she kicked back in her cream hammock, posing with one hand placed to her head.

The vibe was relaxed, with Kristin also offering no insight as to where she might be. She did, however, let fans know that she was enjoying a book seen next to her.

Kristin Cavallari in a white bikini. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin posted another vacation photo to her Instagram page, with a geotag showing she has ditched her Tennessee base and headed South of the Border, where she is enjoying a vacation in Mexico.

Kristin Cavallari shows off bikini look in Mexico

In a selfie shared this weekend, Kristin rocked the same bikini, adding a fun cowboy hat and telling fans: “Mexico reset.” In the sunset snap, the blonde tagged herself at Sea of Cortez, Los Barriles, BCS, Mexico. Kristin has been on the move these past weeks, also making headlines for hitting up Las Vegas, NV, where she attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Kristin is also fresh from a career announcement – she’s releasing a new cookbook just in time for fall.

Kristin Cavallari stuns on cover of new cookbook

Posting to Instagram and with her book cover last week, Kristin showed off her Truly Simple recipes book – fans can expect healthy meal ideas.

In a caption, the Laguna Beach alum told her 4.4 million Instagram followers:

“I’m so excited to reveal the cover of Truly Simple! It’ll be out in April but you can pre-order today (link in bio). This one is all about quick, easy meals for those crazy weeknights running around. Can’t wait to share with y’all!”

Also in the cookbook business are celebrities, including Ayesha Curry, Jessie James Decker, and Carrie Underwood.

Kristin also continues to run her three brands: Uncommon James, Little James, and Uncommon Beauty. Earlier this year, she launched her Back to the Beach podcast.