Kristin Cavallari stuns in powder blue for GMA arrival

Kristen Cavallari decided to grace the Good Morning America stage this morning. The Hills star looked amazing in her leather ensemble and really wowed the crowd.

The long-time reality star wore a powder blue leather dress. The tea-length outfit featured spaghetti straps, a balconette neckline, and strategic seams used to flatter the dress.

Her outfit came from her brand Uncommon James, which she mentioned while on GMA’s latest segment, Deals and Steals.

She paired the gorgeous dress with clear open-toe heels that went perfectly with her showstopping outfit.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore stacked gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

For her hair, she kept it simple and wore her shoulder-length hair in beachy waves that framed her face perfectly.

The Uncommon James CEO kept her makeup simple and focused on highlighting her natural features. She had neutral eyeshadow, deep blush, and pink lipstick to complete the look.

Kristen Cavallari teams up with Amazon to help small businesses

When opting for different business ventures, it’s clear that Kristen cares about the message just as much as the endorsement.

The Very Cavallari star decided to work with amazon to showcase the small businesses that sell through Amazon in order to give them the boost they might need for the holiday.

She posted a photo to Instagram at the Amazon headquarters wearing a showstopping black minidress. The dress featured glitter throughout the outfit and small spaghetti straps. She paired the outfit with matching black sandals.

While on Instagram, she told her followers, “Check out my Small Business Gift Guide for some amazing items from incredible entrepreneurs and small business owners. Fun fact – Did you know that more than half of all products sold in Amazon’s store are from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses?”

Kristen Cavallari poses for My Domain

The Laguna Beach alum stunned while showing off her space for My Domain. The reality star was the cover girl for this month’s issue and turned heads with her neutral-colored look.

The star wore a tiny beige crop top that cut off right above her waist. She paired the outfit with long, wide-leg trousers with a matching cloth belt.

To accessorize the look, she wore gold necklaces and a large watch.

The cover star wore her signature waves for the magazine and went for natural-looking makeup.