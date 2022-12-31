Kristin Cavallari stunned in a little black dress paired with her “life of the party” jewelry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari looked stunning in a little black dress and bling for some bathroom and closet mirror selfies. The 35-year-old actress and TV personality was all glammed up for the day and stopped to share her gorgeous outfit with her fans.

For the first picture, Cavallari got a full-body shot in the bathroom mirror. Her outfit consisted of an off-shoulder, black minidress with a dangerously plunging neckline.

The solid black dress hugged her toned figure in a flattering way and matched well with her dark mahogany-colored fingernail polish. She snapped the shot in front of her bathroom mirror and also captured another mirror behind her, creating an interesting visual effect.

Meanwhile, she elevated the glamour of her look by adding some bling. She wore two thick gold rings on the hand grasping her phone, as well as another thin ring on her other hand.

A glittering gold watch could also be seen adorning one wrist and further accentuating the gold tones of the photo.

For her look, she opted to wear her shoulder-length hair down, parted in the middle, and styled neatly in subtle waves. Cavallari topped off her look with some smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and mascara.

Kristin Cavallari showed off her bling in an LBD

After posing in her pristine bathroom to show off her dress, Cavallari moved over to her closet for another mirror selfie.

For the second photo, she posed for a closeup, with the majority of her face obscured by her light pink phone. The shot offered a closer look at Cavallari’s rings and watch as she raised one hand to push her hair back.

The photo mainly served the purpose of showing off Cavallari’s ear jewelry. It turned out she had even more bling hiding behind her hair.

The earrings were from her very own jewelry line Uncommon James, and she wore three separate pairs. The most eye-catching was a pair called The Life of the Party Earrings.

These gorgeous earrings consisted of layered asymmetric bejeweled strands that dangled from her ears. She also paired the Life of the Party Earrings with a pair of tiny studs and some small huggie hoop earrings.

Cavallari also seemingly added another touch of gold with her purse. Though not wholly visible in the photo, a gold chain, presumably a purse strap, hung from her arm in the photo.

Cavallari is the founder of Uncommon James

In the second photo, Cavallari tagged the Instagram page of her brand, Uncommon James, giving it credit for her earrings. However, Uncommon James offers a lot more to consumers than just jewelry.

Cavallari launched Uncommon James in 2017 after several years of debuting jewelry lines in collaboration with other companies like GLAMboutique. The company allowed her to launch her very own line of jewelry.

Jewelry is a major part of Uncommon James, as Cavallari strove to debut a jewelry line that was affordable but sophisticated. It is meant to be flexible and affordable enough to appeal to all women.

Over the years, Cavallari has expanded the business to include apparel, as well as candles, home decor, and kitchenware. Uncommon James also gave way to Uncommon Beauty, a skincare brand.

Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty have enjoyed success and are still expanding. What’s really impressive, though, is that Cavallari truly built the business up independently.

She invested all of her own money into the brand and, as a result, ran every aspect of the business on her own until she could afford to hire employees. Cavallari has a knack for business, and it will interesting to see how she further expands her businesses.