Kristin Cavallari looked sensational while wearing just a bra and her underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari proved that she doesn’t always have to be fully dressed in order to look glamorous.

The former The Hills star, 35, got down to her undergarments for her latest sizzling snaps, showing off her toned physique in the process.

Kicking things off with a stunning snap in which the star was nearly unrecognizable at first glance, Kristin playfully grabbed her tousled locks for a sultrier vibe while sitting in white underwear.

The star kept her face looking imperfection-free with a tasteful touch of foundation, eye shadow, and mascara while making her lips shine with a mauve gloss.

Showing off her flat abs, Kristin was glowing and summer-kissed to enter the fall season.

The star posed in an all-white ensemble, wearing a bra top with a knotted middle around the bust and some ruffled underwear that just peeked out at the bottom of her first photo.

Kristin Cavallari poses in her underwear

In the next snap, Kristin gave a better view of her entire outfit as the camera zoomed out to show the star’s attire.

Looking sultry and gorgeous, the mom of three sat perched at the bed’s corner edge, bending one knee outward slightly while leaving her other leg to hang off the side.

The reality star and ex-wife of footballer Jay Cutler leaned into her two palms while showing off her beachy locks in the bedroom, letting her fit figure be seen in its entirety.

White socks adorned her feet and her fingernails were painted a dark shade of purple.

The final two photographs gave fans a closer look at Kristin’s upper half, with pic number three zooming in to show the blonde smiling and glancing away from the lens.

Her final pose showed the star’s softer side as she worked in some adorable snuggles with her black-and-white doodle breed puppy Quinn, with Kristin laughing as she hugged the pooch.

“Up in a treehouse,” she captioned the post.

Kristin has proven her ability to conquer more subdued attire with other casually chic outfits she has worn this month, previously rocking a subtle look for a night out.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in a crop top and jeans

Just over a week ago, Kristin took a night off to spend time with some pals while the group celebrated the opening of Salt Salon, run by Kristin’s friend Chelsea Bulte.

Going for a relaxed vibe, Kristin managed to still look as beautiful as ever as she posed next to her posse in a white crop top and some blue jeans pants.

The jeans sported ripped knees with shredded strands hanging loose that she topped off with some open-toed, strappy, black sandals.