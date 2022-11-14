Kristin Cavallari rocked some skintight activewear in new mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari swapped her usual glam fashions for something a little more comfortable as she posed for a mirror selfie.

The former Laguna Beach star opted for a monochrome look as she rocked a set of black activewear.

She positioned herself on the floor of her bedroom to snap her stunning reflection in the large mirror.

The black set featured a black spotty print, which was noticeable as the light shone on her from various angles.

She wore a black crop top with a scoop neckline and thin halterneck straps that fastened behind Kristin’s sculpted shoulders.

The reality star wore matching leggings alongside the crop top, which were both tight to her body, showing off an enviable figure.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

She swept her hair back into an unfussy bun as she posed bare-faced for the morning mirror selfie.

The decor followed a black-and-white theme, making her suntan pop against the monochrome surroundings.

The popular television personality even rocked a black manicure to complete the all-black ensemble.

Kristin shared the snap with her 4.5 million followers via Instagram Story, on which she added text that read, “Woke up on the west coast.”

Kristin Cavallari shares skincare routine using her Uncommon Beauty collection

Kristin has come a long way from her early days on Laguna Beach, morphing from a reality star into a business owner and a three-time New York Times bestselling author.

The stunning blonde has launched her own jewelry line as well as her own skincare line, and if that wasn’t enough, she has also penned four books to date.

She launched her skincare line, Uncommon Beauty, back in May of 2021.

The beauty page shared a video of Kristin doing her nighttime skin routine in order to promote the products.

She started with the Daily Foaming Powder Cleanser, placing a small amount of the powder in her hand and then adding water to create a foam.

Then she applied it all over her face, making sure to really rub it in to melt away any dirt or makeup.

Next, she reached for the Pineapple Peptide Nectar and explained that she applies a few pumps of product on her face three nights a week.

The Triple Effect Eye Cream was next, which Kristin said was “anti-aging, brightening, and hydrating.”

She applied it around her eye area before moving on to the final product, her Mango Lip Balm.

The Daily Powder Cleanser is priced at $38, while the Pineapple Peptide Nectar is priced at $62.

Her Triple Effect Eye Cream is priced at $52, and finally, the Mango Lip Balm is priced at $15.

All of Kristin’s products can be purchased from the Uncommon Beauty website.

Kristin Cavallari models new collection for Uncommon James

Who better to model her own products than Kristin herself?

That’s exactly what she did as she donned a leather jacket and a plunging top to show off a new range of stunning gold items produced by her brand, Uncommon James.

The 35-year-old Laguna Beach alum launched the brand back in 2017 and has since expanded to include Little James, a range of kids’ clothing.

She wore layered chains of varying lengths around her neck, and stunning gold rings adorned her fingers.

Kristin wore beautiful earrings for the look that showcased the all-gold accessories.

She modeled pieces from her Open Road collection, featuring necklaces with sweet pendants.

She layered several of the necklaces, some choker-style while others were much longer in length. A black love heart pendant was seen on one of the chains, while a gold letter K was seen on another.

The reality star wore a chunky gold hoop in her ear and a delicate thin hoop that dangled from her earlobe.

She wore a triple-hooped ring on her finger to complete the look as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot.

Kristin continues to release new drops as the jewelry brand becomes more popular than ever.