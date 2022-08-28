Kristin Cavallari stuns in daisy dukes in the rain

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a leggy look on a rainy day.

The Laguna Beach alum, now revisiting her MTV days via her new Back to the Beach podcast, was all smiles as she took to her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend, also going Q&A for her 4 million+ fans.

Kristin shared one shot that steered away from the typical Cali beach babe vibe seen on celebrity social media. In fact, the reality star was celebrating the rain.

The photo showed Kristin walking across a wooden deck and backed by an attractive harbor with bobbing boats and houses.

Showing off her toned legs, the Very Cavallari star sizzled as she modeled a ripped and tiny pair of daisy dukes, also going casual in a light gray Anine Bing hoodie.

Kristin added in shades as she wore her blonde locks loose. She went minimal on the makeup, too, for a low-key finish.

“Rainy day let’s go,” she wrote, then prompting fans to ask her any questions.

Kristin Cavallari in shorts in the rain. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari answers diet questions

The Q&A feature was definitely used as fans flooded the comments with questions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One user asked Kristin if she practices intermittent fasting.

“I have in the past. I’ve also done keto and I honestly think both of those things completely mess up your metabolism,” she replied.

Kristin has made 2022 headlines for revealing weight gain, this as she states being happier at heavier weights.

Kristin Cavallari says she’s happier weighing more

On June 30, Kristin made headlines for sharing a bikini snap of herself alongside old photos showing her at lower weights. Saying that she didn’t “recognize” herself in the older images, the Uncommon James founder wrote:

“I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.” She added: “I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

Kristin has since been busy promoting her hit podcast launched in July. Back to the Beach is cohosted with former costar Stephen Collett and has developed a bit of a cult following as fans listen to her hashing out deets from her MTV days.