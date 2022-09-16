Kristin Cavallari stuns in blue thigh-skimming minidress

Kristin Cavallari talks business in a tiny blue dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in blue as she attends AdWeek’s BrandWeek in Miami, Florida, as a guest speaker.

The former reality star showed up for her speech in a gorgeous blue dress as she discussed her brand, Uncommon James.

The dress’s fabric had a stylishly wrinkled appearance and featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve look with a wide neckline.

The short skirt of the dress left plenty of room for Kristin to show off her toned legs and gave fans a sneak peek at her strappy sandals.

She first shared a picture of her outfit before she spoke at the event, allowing fans to see her rings and bracelets as well.

The media personality looked happy to be there and even a bit proud, as she should be considering AdWeek focuses on bringing forth successful people to teach others how to be leaders in business.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Her Instagram Stories post was followed by a post on her feed where she expressed her thanks for the opportunity to speak at the event.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in tiny blue dress

Kristin shared two other shots of her look on Instagram, including one mirror picture and one picture of herself at the event.

She wrote, “What an honor to speak at BrandWeek this morning. Thanks to everyone who came out…and thank you for having me @adweek [blue heart emoji] @uncommonjames.”

She tagged her brand in the first picture as well, and it’s likely that the jewelry she’s wearing is from her very own line.

For Kristin, running her business has been a learning experience, but also a good way to build her name and brand away from her past.

Kristin Cavallari opens up on running her own business and brand

While talking to AdWeek editor Jason Lynch on Thursday, Kristin revealed that it was important to her that her brand was able to support itself without her being the main face of it.

She also revealed that a lot of her past errors offered a huge learning experience, which was beneficial in building her brand.

Being her own boss has been beneficial, as she can paint herself in the light she wants to and not be under the control of someone else creating her image for her.

She revealed, “Uncommon James gave me a lot of confidence to be able to walk away. My divorce reignited my spark for the brand. It helped me come into my own and find myself again.”

She also noted that she’s not trying to have a lot of different subpar products out in the world, but she’s trying to offer the best product she can when it comes to her already-developed skincare and jewelry lines.