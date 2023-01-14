Kristin Cavallari stunned in a very unique cutout LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari wowed in a gorgeous black ensemble for a mirror selfie. The 36-year-old fashion designer snapped the photo while posing in a bedroom mirror with an open suitcase nearby.

She told fans that she was wearing the black dress as part of an “outfit change.” The new fit looked incredible on her as she posed with a hand on her hip while looking at her phone.

The black dress was long-sleeved with two diagonal cutouts running down the torso. Meanwhile, the skirt also featured some slim cutouts as it wrapped around Cavallari’s toned legs.

The skirt also featured a sash tied into a knot on one side and hanging down to Cavallari’s feet. She matched the dress’s color with her black fingernail polish and black shoes.

For her shoes, she donned a pair of stiletto-heeled sandals that showed off her toenails, which were also painted black. The strappy sandals featured lace-ups that snaked around Cavallari’s ankles.

For jewelry, she wore layered hoop earrings in her ears and a blingy ring on one finger.

Kristin Cavallari was stunning in black for a post-birthday trip

She opted to wear her hair tied back from her face into a messy ponytail. Meanwhile, she boasted some black eyeliner and lipstick to finish off her glamorous look.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

In another social media post, Cavallari revealed that she was on a post-birthday trip to Los Angeles, California. The black dress and strappy heels were just one of the outfits that she wore for the trip.

One of her other outfits was just a white crop top and white bottom, while another saw her in ripped jeans and a white floral tank top. The latter photo was also snapped in her bedroom mirror.

Although her birthday was on January 5, her friends in California got to have a belated celebration with her. In one photo, she could be seen blowing out candles on a gorgeous-looking cake in the shape of her initials.

The last photo in the collection saw her posing in a single-shoulder white crop top along with matching white bottoms. Cavallari posed, sitting down with one leg folded under her for the photoshoot.

Cavallari, who resides in Tennessee, seemed to have enjoyed the post-birthday California trip and the many different styles she wore.

Cavallari is the founder of Uncommon James

Along with being a well-known TV personality, Cavallari’s also a businesswoman. She launched her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, back in 2017.

Back then, she revealed the line was named after her daughter, Saylor James Cutler. James is also her brother’s middle name, but she liked the name for a girl because it was “uncommon.”

Uncommon James arose after she stepped down from designing jewelry for Emerald Duv, which she co-founded with Chelsea Bulte. She decided to create her own jewelry line instead because she wanted something more personal that she had complete creative control of.

The brand specializes in creating jewelry that is “timeless” and “effortless.” Her goal was to create a line of jewelry that could be worn for any occasion.

In the past six years, Cavallari has worked hard to expand the brand beyond jewelry. It now offers everything from jewelry to apparel to accessories to home decor.

She also launched a skincare line within Uncommon James called Uncommon Beauty.

Cavallari has done impressive work with her solo brand and is only likely to continue growing it as it ages further.