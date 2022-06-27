Kristin Cavallari stuns in bikini with a pool visitor

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari put her stunning bikini body on display last weekend and even included an unexpected visitor.

The 35-year-old Laguna Beach alum delighted her 4.4 million followers with a photo taken by daughter Saylor. Kristin is notorious for keeping her family’s faces off social media, but one individual living under her roof is A-Okay for the camera.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in strapless bikini for doggy love

The chill shot showed the Uncommon James founder sitting in the shallow end of an outdoor pool, also backed by greenery, a wooden fence, and a shading parasol above.

Smiling as she directed her attention to her dog, Kristin showed off her trim figure in a rust-colored and barely-there bikini, also adding in shades.

Going fuss-free with no makeup and her blonde locks in a messy ponytail, Kristin petted her four-legged friend, keeping her feet cool and submerged below the water’s surface.

There’s always humor with Kristin, and this caption delivered to usual standards.

Kristin quickly followed with a sizzling weekend bikini selfie as she threw out the peace sign indoors, slightly swinging a hip and modeling a strapless black bikini with a peephole chest detail. “Good morning,” the former MTV star told fans – over 78,000 likes have been left. Kristin had also tagged Fellas Swim, plus her Uncommon James jewelry line.

Kristin Cavallari celebrates five years of best-selling brand

In April, and posing for a no-pants sweater shot, Kristin celebrated five years since the launch of her jewelry line.

“Happy 5th anniversary, @uncommonjames ! As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that everything in my life has been building blocks and everything starts to make sense. My journey leading me to launch Uncommon James has been the thing I’m most thankful and proud of professionally. But it’s bc of you guys- our supporters….I am eternally grateful for you all. Without you, this company doesn’t exist. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍 let’s see what the next 5 years has in store…,” she wrote.

Kristin is also CEO of Little James clothing, plus her 2021-dropped Uncommon Beauty range. She joins a long list of celebrities now running beauty brands, not limited to faces including mogul Kylie Jenner, queen bee Kim Kardashian, actress Jessica Alba, plus singer Jennifer Lopez. Kristin’s Uncommon James brand boasts just under 1 million Instagram followers.