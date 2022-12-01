Kristin Cavallari sizzled while doing some staircase posing wrapped in a fur coat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari looked to be getting herself in the holiday spirit while showing off her seductive side.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, worked it for the camera, posing on a staircase as she wrapped herself up in what looked like a fur coat with nothing underneath.

Giving off major pin-up girl vibes, Kristin could be seen in the first of her four-part series leaning forward slightly while wrapped up in the white, fluffy garment.

The puffy attire draped around her upper body, leaving a peek of one bare shoulder and plenty of bare legs apparent to the viewer.

The blonde beauty and mother of three kept her hair styled in a wavy design that fell around her face, which was made up using foundation, dark eyeliner, and a hint of pale lipstick.

Keeping her mouth open, Kristin tilted her head up to show off her sensual neckline, gazing coyly into the lens as she grasped the sides of her coat against her middle.

Kristin Cavallari sizzles in just a fur coat

In the next shot, Kristin gave fans a better look at her whole body, with the first picture mainly focused from the knees up.

The Uncommon James founder looked sensational as she let one bare leg and foot stretch out along the steps while her upper half remained mostly covered by the coat, the other leg curled up against her.

Touches of nail polish could just be made out on her toes, and her wispy locks were reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett.

Snap three showed the reality TV star in a face-framing pose, showing off her beauty while teasing her hair with her fingers and giving a smoky-eyed look into the distance.

Kristin switched up her coat-wrapped look for a turn in a white, slightly sheer long-sleeve turtleneck, which her final shot showed was actually a sexy crop top that capped off underneath her bust line.

Bulky, white, knitted underwear adorned her lower half to complete the final look as Kristin seemed to be giving a head toss while tilting her hip to one side.

“Flash on,” she captioned the series.

While Kristin looked to just be having a good time for her latest post, the reality star also keeps busy with her Uncommon James jewelry line and her collaboration with Feat Clothing.

Kristin Cavallari teams up with Feat Clothing

Last year, Kristin teamed up with Feat Clothing for a fun collaboration in which the star helped the athleisure company provide fun attire to the populace for the limited edition launch.

Although the RetroStripe collab, which featured relaxed shorts, sweatshirts, and other garments fit for chilling at home or hitting the gym, was a short-lived program, Kristin has continued to support her part in the clothing line by working in promotions.

Kristin recently promoted her clothing line during BrandWeek in September, as reported by Monsters and Critics, to keep spreading the word about her products.

During the week, designers could meet up and mingle in Miami to facilitate easier networking.

According to the BrandWeek website description, the event aimed to provide people with “intimate sessions and exciting activities designed to educate, entertain and foster new connections with industry power players.”

The site added that the “vibrant backdrop of Miami” added to the energizing force behind the event setup, adding that “this experience will explore the marketing innovation and creativity that came from two years of societal upheaval.”