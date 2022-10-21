Kristin Cavallari at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned legs in a steamy photo shared with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

The reality star turned fashion mogul stunned in a photoshoot where she wore an oversized black blazer, thigh-high stockings, and combat boots.

A different photo reshared by Kristin’s hair stylist reveals she wore a black bra or crop top underneath the blazer.

Kristin stood on the balcony of a modern rustic cabin with the sun peeking through nearby trees, giving the illusion of solitude.

Her hair was intentionally tousled with natural waves, and the boots were loosely tied, giving the impression that she had just woken up.

Apparently, that’s exactly what her team had in mind for this look.

Kristen captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram Story with, “The vibe was ‘morning after.'”

The Very Cavallari star rocked some jewelry in the photos likely sold by her brand.

She layered two delicate gold chains around her neck, which she paired with several chunky rings.

Kristin Cavallari appeared glamorous in the photoshoot

Kristin’s makeup artist gave the TV personality a grey smokey eye with a glossy finish.

She also used a daily water cream by Kristin’s beauty brand, Uncommon Beauty, a subdivision of her company Uncommon James.

According to the product description on the Uncommon James website, the $48 moisturizer “helps soothe and even skin tone for a glowing, revitalized complexion.”

Perhaps we’ll see the finished photos on the beauty brand’s website this holiday season.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in a second look

Kristin gave her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at a second look she had for the photoshoot as well.

Once again, she showed off her toned legs, this time going without the stockings.

The reality star sat on the stairs in an ivory robe that looked comfortable enough to live in daily.

You can almost feel the plush texture through the photo!

Kristin captioned the photo with a shoutout to the photographer, saying, “Shooting with you is fun @kelseycherry.”

What makes this robe so unique is that it almost looks like a fur coat. If Kristin wore this over an evening gown, no one would think it was out of place.

Looks like Kristin’s busy getting her brand ready for the holidays!