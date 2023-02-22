Kristin Cavallari certainly isn’t one to shy away from the camera, even after leaving her reality TV fame behind her many years ago.

The Laguna Beach alum may have taken a break from the television screen, however, that hasn’t stopped her from finding success in other avenues of work and further sharing it with the world.

In a recent share, Kristin effortlessly lit up the room as she smiled and snapped a quick mirror selfie while sporting some of her Uncommon James jewelry.

Kristin sported a sleek, all-black fit as she showcased her slender yet toned figure while she posed in her spacious, modern-styled bathroom.

The 36-year-old is looking more gorgeous than ever, even after having children and having to run numerous businesses full-time.

Kristin is without a doubt an absolute luminary, especially in her field of work where she is undeniably respected and well-loved.

Kristin Cavallari poses for a fierce yet stunning mirror selfie

For this incredible mirror selfie, Kristin decided to upload the stellar shot onto her Instagram Story, where she shared it with her 4.6 million followers.

Per usual, the blonde beauty looked incredibly fierce as she sported an all-black ensemble.

For the top, Kristin went with a low-cut, cropped blouse that featured a scalloped edge along the bottom. She went on to coordinate her black blouse with a pair of black, high-waisted jeans that perfectly hugged her slender physique.

For this bold look, the celeb decided to go with all gold jewelry. She wore a flashy gold watch, a couple of small necklaces, and a gold, chunky ring.

For her hair, Kristin let her short blonde locks naturally fall down the front of her as they were styled in their usual light waves.

To complete this fierce fit, the reality star went with a dark and smokey look around the eye, while she added some light touches of blush and bronzer along her cheeks.

Either way, Kristin executed this look with absolute ease and perfection.

Kristin Cavallari showcases her incredible figure as she poses for an epic mirror selfie. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is the proud founder of Uncommon James

When the reality star isn’t busy with her television career or mothering her three lovely children, Kristin is busy running her own business.

Kristin is the founder and CEO of both Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty.

Since the launch of her company, the blonde beauty has had much success with evolving and further growing the company.

Her jewelry company features a wide selection of one-of-a-kind pieces that are made with only high-quality materials.

In a recent share posted by Uncommon James, Kristin shared some of her go-to essentials. Some of these pieces included hoop earrings, diamond earrings, and a couple of pretty gold-link chains.

Uncommon James also announced that all of these ready-to-wear looks would now be on sale, as the company was having a special discount on all of the jewelry that was pictured in the photos.

The caption read, “Who doesn’t love a ready-to-wear look for 20% off?”

Fans should follow both Kristin and Uncommon James on Instagram to keep up with the latest drops and most recently added sale items.