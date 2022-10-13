Kristin Cavallari stuns in all-baring crop top and tight jeans

Kristin Cavallari looks stunning at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari looked gorgeous as she posed for a mirror selfie in Los Angeles this week.

The Hills and Laguna Beach beauty wore blue denim with ripped knees and a white cropped top that showed off her tan skin.

Over the top, she threw a printed kimono with navy and orange detailing.

The blonde star paired her look with nude strappy sandals and looked ready for a night on the town, captioning the photo, “Lala land.”

She wore her mid-length hair tousled in beachy waves and kept her makeup natural, looking as stunning as ever.

Kristen accessorized with a simple chain necklace and a chunky gold watch.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari takes time to chill in Mexico

Fresh from a 4-day detox and apparent spiritual awakening with her friend Justin Anderson, Kristin has shared snaps and memories from the pair’s time away.

Telling her 4.5 million Instagram followers that she had done various activities, including hiking to waterfalls and releasing baby turtles back into the ocean, it sounds like some time away from a hectic schedule was just what Kristin needed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said of her vacation, “We came to Mexico for a 4 day detox and while I’ve done a million physical detoxes before, I’ve never done an emotional and spiritual detox. I’m going home with so much clarity and peace and feeling more connected to myself than I ever have. This trip taught me that comparison is the thief of joy- and I mean even with experiences.”

She added, “I’m on a major spiritual journey and I feel like this is just the beginning. I’m going home a different woman and for that I am eternally grateful.”

It sounds like she had an enlightening trip!

Kristin Cavallari wears minidress in Las Vegas

Last month, Kristin attended the iHeart Media festival held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The star-studded musical lineup featured artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Smith, and Avril Lavigne and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Kristin was photographed wearing a black, backless minidress studded with gold diamantes on the bodice at the event.

She looked stunning and showed off her tanned legs in black heels while carrying a black sparkly clutch bag.

During the event, she shared a video of herself dancing with her friend, Justin Anderson, as Diplo played a remix of Hilary Duff’s 2003 track Coming Clean, which was also the theme song to The Hills, in which Kristen starred.