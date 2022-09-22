Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in an ocean-set snap while in a gorgeous white look as she rocks the braless trend and stuns the camera.

The reality star and Uncommon James founder posted a quick Instagram Story this week, sharing a shot of herself for a little promo.

The blonde, 35, was promoting a podcast appearance, one set to see her discuss her busy and multi-faceted career. Kristin is both a reality star and entrepreneur, plus a mom of three, and is a new podcast host herself with 2022-launched Back to the Beach.

Kristin’s photo came with a low-key and summery finish.

It showed her in a plunging, frill-hemmed white top with a structured, bustier finish. Showing off her curves and toned arms and shoulders, Kristin posed with slightly parted lips as she wore her blonde locks down.

Fans were alerted to episode #102 of Marianna Hewitt’s Life with Marianna podcast. A “tap to listen” offered an easy way to check into the episode.

Kristin might be promoting her appearances as a guest on other podcasts, but she’s also making plenty of headlines for her own podcast.

Kristin Cavallari popular with new Back to the Beach podcast

In July, Kristin made headlines for launching Back to the Beach with former co-star Stephen Colletti as they look back at their old days on reality television. Discussing the podcast with Elle, Kristin revealed:

“It’s been really eye-opening and therapeutic to watch the show again and break things down with Stephen. I have a much more positive outlook on it than I did back in the day, because I was so emotionally invested in it at the time. I feel like now I can really close the door on it.”

Of her former flame, the ex of Jay Cutler added, “I think it’s sweet that people are rooting for us.”

Business is booming for star Kristin Cavallari

Elsewhere, Kristin is raking it in via her three brands – her main Uncommon James jewelry line is likely her biggest earner.

UJ celebrated five years since its launch this year. Also in the mix are Little James clothing and Uncommon Beauty.

Kristin remains popular on Instagram, where photos showcase her flawless style, travels, and family life – she is known for never showing her children’s faces on social media. For more from Kristin, give her Instagram a follow.