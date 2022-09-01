Kristin Cavallari stuns braless in white crop top to promote sales

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a skimpy crop top as she ensures fans stock their carts with her merchandise.

The former MTV star, 35, updated her Instagram Stories this week to promote her Labor Day sale – her Uncommon James jewelry line is offering fans 70% off to celebrate the upcoming national holiday.

Filming herself in selfie mode while home, Kristin showed off her sizzling figure as she rocked the braless trend, opting for a simple but stylish look as she chose a spaghetti-strap crop top in white.

Looking flawless as she drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders, the Very Cavallari star told fans, “We are having our really big Labor Day sale over at Uncommon James,” also calling it “the biggest sale of the year.”

Kristin also warned fans that some “of these items” will be “gone forever” after the sale.

The ex to Jay Cutler was, of course, wearing items from her best-selling brand.

A link conveniently redirected fans to the Uncommon James website. The brand is fresh from celebrating five years since its launch.

Kristin Cavallari enjoying ‘complete creative freedom’

Kristin has opened up on being a CEO.

“Being the founder or the CEO, the sole owner, I have complete creative freedom to do whatever I want and that has been a dream come true,” she told Marie Claire. “Not having to answer to anybody is a treat for me,” the blonde added.

Separately, and reflecting on her success as she opened up to Haute Living, the new podcast host was asked if she could believe “how far” her brand has come. “No! I still have to pinch myself. I’m so focused on the future and continuing to grow the brand that I don’t take a step back very often to appreciate how far we’ve come; I’m trying to get better at celebrating,” she replied.

Kristin Cavallari running two more brands

Kristin is also CEO of her Little James clothing line, plus Uncommon Beauty, a clean beauty brand she launched in 2021.

In 2022, she’s even busier, this as she kicks off her Back to the Beach podcast. The podcast is cohosted with former costar Stephen Colletti and looks back on the iconic Laguna Beach reality series Kristin starred on.

In her Marie Claire interview, Kristin admitted, “I was 100 percent the villain back in the day and I’m okay with that now,” this, as she spoke of the MTV series.