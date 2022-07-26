Kristin Cavallari stuns braless in weekend Daisy Dukes

Kristin Cavallari shared new photos with her followers from over the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari is stunning as she “ups” her cowgirl game while in a braless Daisy Dukes look.

The 35-year-old Laguna Beach alum put her July podcast news to the side on Saturday as she posted for her 4 million+ Instagram followers to promote her best-selling jewelry line.

Shouting out Uncommon James as she shared her smoldering photos, the blonde wowed in a fringe look that included itty-bitty shorts — even choosing a desert setting to further create the atmosphere.

Photos showed the former MTV face posing from a wooden deck amid parched greenery and cacti. Sizzling in a plunging and braless red top with below-the-bust tassels, Kristin flaunted her curves and flashed her toned legs.

She also added in gold-belted Daisy Dukes and a fuzzy, earthy-toned jacket.

Kristin shot the lens a direct gaze as she wore matte makeup and heavy bronzer, also rocking her wavy blonde hair with a middle part.

A swipe right drew the eye to the delicate gold necklaces around the star’s neck. Anyone swiping further saw Kristin in tan cowboy boots as she flaunted her brand’s rings and earrings.

In a caption, the Very Cavallari star wrote, “The UNTAMED collection (aka the theme of my life rn 🤣). Lemme know your fave pieces! I’m personally obsessed w all the black and the chunky rings.”

Uncommon James forms just one part of Kristin’s empire, though. She’s also CEO of Little James Clothing, plus her 2021-launched Uncommon Beauty brand.

Uncommon James recently celebrated a major milestone — five years in a competitive market.

Kristin Cavallari’s brand is going strong after five years

In late April, Kristin shared a gorgeous leggy shot as she chilled from a deck and flaunted her fabulous legs.

Celebrating her brand’s success, she wrote, “Happy 5th anniversary, @uncommonjames ! As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that everything in my life has been building blocks and everything starts to make sense. My journey leading me to launch Uncommon James has been the thing I’m most thankful and proud of professionally.”

“But it’s bc of you guys- our supporters….I am eternally grateful for you all. Without you, this company doesn’t exist. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍 let’s see what the next 5 years has in store…,” Kristin added.

Kristin Cavallari starts popular podcast

Just this month, Kristin made headlines for launching her Laguna Beach-themed podcast, Back to the Beach.

She announced the podcast with her Instagram followers on July 10, and released the first episode just over a week later on July 19th.

She co-hosts with former costar Stephen Colletti and has already revealed her salary on the popular series, which was just $2,500 to begin with.