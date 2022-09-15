Kristin Cavallari stuns braless in tight thigh-skimming dress

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a braless look while on a business trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Television personality Kristin Cavallari is stunning in orange as she enjoys some time in sunny Miami.

The former Laguna Beach star jetted down to Florida to participate in BrandWeek, where she promoted her clothing line, Uncommon James.

It looks like Kristin is focusing on herself following a bit of drama earlier this summer where she claimed her ex-husband Jay Cutler was “toxic” in their marriage.

Jay took a rather neutral stance on the whole ordeal, opting not to say much back, and noted that she can say whatever she wants, but he’s “not going to go down that road about her.”

Kristin didn’t go on the record to say anything back about his neutral comments, though, and is instead focusing on her career.

She documented her evening in Miami on Wednesday in a strapless orange dress that hugged her figure, sharing the outfit once to her Instagram Stories and again in a permanent post.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari goes braless for Miami invite

While her first shot showed her standing in a hotel bathroom and snapping a mirror pic, the second picture showed her in the dress as she posed on a balcony.

She kept one arm leaning against the sliding door of the luxurious room and one hand on her hip as she gave the camera a steely look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post, “Meet me in Miami,” and her 4.4 million followers ate it up, leaving over 46 thousand likes since it was posted.

Though she’s bound to have some fun while in the sunny city, Kristin was in Miami for business first, with pleasure possibly coming later.

Kristin Cavallari promoting sales during BrandWeek

Kristin is currently promoting her clothing brand during BrandWeek, an event set in Miami where people are meant to network and connect.

The BrandWeek website notes the event includes “intimate sessions and exciting activities designed to educate, entertain and foster new connections with industry power players. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, this experience will explore the marketing innovation and creativity that came from two years of societal upheaval.”

BrandWeek also includes a lot of speakers that discuss and educate on various topics, such as how to spend effectively when looking for influencers on social media and ensuring that brands are capitalizing on their audience reach.

The event also offers daily meals, masterclasses, trivia nights, and even some workshops on exercise and diet.

There are several different (pricey) kinds of passes for the event, such as consumer brand passes, agency passes, and media passes, each ranging from about $4,000 to $5,000. They also offer virtual passes that range between roughly $500 and $650. September 16 is the last day of the event.