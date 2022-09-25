Kristin Cavallari stuns braless in thigh-skimming minidress

Kristin Cavallari smiles at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith / Featureflash

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a gorgeous minidress as she attends a high-profile event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The reality star had already ushered in the Sin City spirit ahead of the weekend as she downed a bar shot and showed off her figure, and plenty more was on the way as she hit the red carpet.

Kristin was at the iHeart Radio festival, where she shared a red carpet look and went itty-bitty in a braless and black minidress that more than showed off her sensational frame.

The Laguna Beach alum posed all smiles, looking red hot in her LBD. The dress came with a plunging neckline and gold detailing near the bust, also affording a multi-banded strap finish which highlighted Kristin’s upper body.

Kristin posted to her Instagram Stories ahead of hitting the red carpet, snapping an indoor, elevator mirror selfie while in high heels. She let fans know she was on her way to the iHeart festival.

Kristin also posted with a permanent share to mark her red carpet appearance.

Kristin Cavallari in a minidress. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari discusses being single amid new podcast launch

Kristin has been busier than ever this year, this as she continues to run her three businesses, mother her three kids, and gets in on the podcast game. In July, she launched her Laguna Beach-themed Back to the Beach podcast, one largely centering around her days on the MTV reality series.

Kristin was profiled as the podcast launched. Of course, relationships came up, and Kristin’s cohost Stephen Colletti is a former flame.

Now single following her split from husband Jay Cutler, Kristin told Elle:

“I actually feel like I’m in the best place for dating right now, because I have three kids and I’m successful. I don’t need a man in my life for anything other than to bring me joy; I don’t have a ticking time bomb. It’s a really great position to be in, and my life feels pretty peaceful for the most part.”

Kristin Cavallari’s career on the up

Kristin is a reality face who made it big. Her Uncommon James jewelry brand is now an empire and this summer surpassed 1 million followers on Instagram and recently celebrated five years since its launch.

In 2021, Kristin seized the beauty opportunity, this as she launched her clean beauty brand, Uncommon Beauty.

She’s also CEO of clothing brand Little James.