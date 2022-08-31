Kristin Cavallari stuns braless in knitted kitchen dress

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari never fails on the fashion front, and her latest display ushered in cozy fall vibes while still remaining skimpy.

The 35-year-old reality star updated her Instagram stories this week from her impeccable Tennessee home, posting from her kitchen and talking to fans while showing off a cute knitted look.

Going unbuttoned and rocking the braless trend, the Very Cavallari star showcased her toned shoulders while channeling major tan energy – she went for an earthy-toned palette for her knitwear as she proved that sweater weather can be channeled into a dress.

Kristin also wore a stylish tan hat to accessorize her look as she rocked her blonde locks down.

The Uncommon James founder was also possibly makeup-free as she showed off her glowing complexion.

“Truly Simple” appeared in text as Kristin addressed fans.

Kristin has a lot going on right now. Alongside launching her July-debuted Back to the Beach podcast, she’s been busy running her Uncommon James jewelry line, plus her Little James clothing brand and Uncommon Beauty range.

Kristin Cavallari knows good beauty with Uncommon Beauty

In 2021, Kristin joined the slew of celebrities retailing skincare. Her line comes cruelty-free and clean and it’s also based on all the past products Kristin has used and found herself dissatisfied with.

“My skincare routine is the number one question I get, so my team and I decided to bring in the products that I was currently using and investigate the ingredients in them and see how effective they really are,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “We quickly started going down a rabbit hole and I realized what I thought were good, clean products were actually not good for my skin at all.”

Kristin Cavallari dishes on her own skincare

The mom of three also treated readers to a little insight into how she maintains her super-clear skin.

“I just splash my face of water in the morning. But at night, when I really get in there and get everything off, I love this powder-to-foam cleanser because it cleans my face so well without overdrying it,” she added.

Also retailing makeup or skincare are fellow reality stars Angela Simmons and Savannah Chrisley. Kristin has also been making August headlines for leaving her Tennessee base and enjoying time in Nantucket, MA, from where she posted beachy and enviable photos to her Instagram.