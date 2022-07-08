Kristin Cavallari stuns braless in cowboy boots

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a braless sundress as she adds in yee-haw vibes via cowboy boots.

The Very Cavallari star, 35, smoldered in her Thursday Instagram share, posting to announce a new jewelry collection from her Uncommon James brand and reminding fans she’s looking her best ever.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in braless minidress and boots

Posing amid rustic chic interiors and on a wooden chair, Kristin dazzled in a low-cut and spaghetti-strap minidress in lacy white.

Showing off her toned legs amid her recent weight gain admission, the MTV face flashed her pins while in black and embellished cowboy boots, also wearing a gold necklace and wrist jewelry from her best-selling brand.

Posing with parted lips, Kristin wore her blonde hair around her shoulders, with a swipe bringing a close-up.

The ex to Jay Cutler sent out a smile in her final slide, writing: “UNTAMED collection out now @uncommonjames.”

The Untamed collection brings pieces including the $72 Charming Necklace and the $58 Off-White Enamel Heart Necklace. At a similar price point, there’s also the $58 Enchanted Earrings and the Around Town Ring. Uncommon James hit a major milestone this year, with Kristin marking it on her Instagram.

In April, Cavallari stunned fans in a slouchy sweater worn as part of a pantless look – she was celebrating five years since the launch of her best-selling brand.

Kristin Cavallari celebrates five years of Uncommon James

“Happy 5th anniversary, @uncommonjames!” Kristin wrote.

“As I’ve gottenn older, I’ve realized that everything in my life has been building blocks and everything starts to make sense. My journey leading me to launch Uncommon James has been the thing I’m most thankful and proud of professionally. But it’s bc of you guys- our supporters….I am eternally grateful for you all. Without you, this company doesn’t exist. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍 let’s see what the next 5 years has in store…,” she added.

The mom of three is also CEO of her Little James kiddie clothing line, plus her 2021-launched Uncommon Beauty range.

“The whole idea of Uncommon Beauty was to create really clean, effective products,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “But we also don’t want you to have 20 steps, so we’re stripping your routine down to a handful of products that will get the job done.” Also running beauty brands are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus Southern Belle Savannah Chrisley.