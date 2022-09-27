Kristin Cavallari squats deep in skintight spandex

Kristin Cavallari smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-Bukley

Kristin Cavallari is proving she isn’t to be messed with as she continues to up her workout game.

The reality star, 35, chose a massive barbell while pumping iron in the gym this week, and she made sure to share the moment on social media.

Kristin posted the new clip to her Instagram Stories on Monday.

The MTV star was shown in a gym with dark flooring and backed by an American flag on a nearby wall.

Standing legs apart and squatting deep, Kristin showed off her killer figure in a tight black pair of leggings, ones she paired with a strappy black top that was slightly cropped.

Showing off hints of her toned abs, the mom of three huffed and puffed as she posed with the heavy weight resting on her shoulders, seemingly either on the way up or on the way down as she lifted it.

Kristin gazed right ahead while looking focused, also wearing her blonde locks tied back into a ponytail. She wore no makeup.

Kristin Cavallari with weights in the gym. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin tagged @klugfitness and its CEO Kevin Klug, who trains Kristin. She also wrote, “Workout buddy,” as a small cute dog sat near her feet.

Kristin Cavallari says heavier is happier in health reveal

Earlier this year, Kristin made headlines for sharing photos showing her muscle weight gain. She posed bikini-clad while also showing old photos of herself when she was much slimmer.

In a candid caption, the blonde told fans that she was happier being a little heavier, writing, “I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin.”

Kristin has since shown off her gains from the gym, particularly while dead-lifting 185 pounds. Here, she said that it was a “new record for me.”

Kristin Cavallari stuns on the red carpet

Kristin has been in Las Vegas, Nevada this month. She’s fresh from gracing the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Kristin stunned in a leggy black mini dress and high heels as she posed all smiles from the event, writing, “iHeart Festival.”

Elsewhere, the star continues to make headlines for her July-launched Back to the Beach podcast, plus her three businesses.