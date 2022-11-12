Kristin Cavallari celebrates her friend’s bachelorette party in a gorgeous strapless minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kristin Cavallari looked fabulous in floral on Friday night.

The American television personality took to social media to celebrate her friend’s bachelorette party weekend.

She shared a mirror selfie of herself alongside her friend to show off their looks for the night.

The author and mom of three has a lot on her plate (cookbook included), but she still manages to make time for her friends.

Kristin posed with one arm around her friend, giving a slight smile as they showed off their thigh-skimming dresses.

The former Laguna Beach star tagged the bride, who looked stunning in a gold dress for her bachelorette party.

Kristin Cavallari celebrates her friend’s engagement

Kristin’s body-hugging dress featured a bright floral pattern. The pattern’s blue, yellow, and pink hues shone brightly against the dress’s black background.

The dark green leaves on the strapless dress and her black manicure added a bit of drama to the look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristin Cavallari poses next to her newly-engaged friend ahead of her bachelorette party. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

The reality star wore her wavy blonde locks down in a middle part for the night. Kristin wore a swoop of gray eye shadow but kept her makeup natural.

She didn’t wear any visible jewelry besides two chunky gold rings in the photo.

Kristin continued sharing moments from the celebration night on her Instagram Story. Shortly after her mirror selfie, she shared a video of her and her friends’ cheers moment featuring drinks with themed party straws.

Kristin keeps up with her skincare routine

The Very Cavallari star’s skin always looks as flawless as her outfits, so it’s no surprise that she loves a good skincare routine.

Kristin is the founder and CEO of a skincare line and a jewelry company. Her jewelry line, Uncommon James, partly shares a name with her line of beauty products, Uncommon Beauty.

Uncommon Beauty is marketed as clean skincare. The site advertises a minimalist five-product daily routine created by the reality star.

Kristin initially created the line because she couldn’t find skincare products that were effective for her.

Now, she shares the products she regularly uses on the site, such as the Daily Water cream moisturizer.

After a long night out or a bachelorette party weekend, Uncommon Beauty products are sure to feel more refreshing than ever.

Uncommon Beauty products are available online and in flagship stores in Nashville, Chicago, and Dallas.