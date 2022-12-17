Kristin Cavallari stunned in a black jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari was all dressed up and ready to party her way into the weekend as she shared a stunning mirror selfie with fans.

The former Laguna Beach star chose a chic black jumpsuit as her party outfit, showing off her enviable figure in the candid snap.

The strapless garment was held up by strings that were fastened behind her neck in a halterneck fashion, accentuating her sculpted upper body.

The bandeau-style top section hugged the 35-year-old’s curves tight, revealing a section of her midriff with a cheeky cutout section.

Black fabric draped from her waist into a flared trouser bottom which she showcased by posing with one leg forwards, her toes peeking out from under the hem.

Kristin kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a gold bangle around her wrist and a couple of rings on her fingers.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Her blonde locks were styled with a tight curl and grazed her shoulders in the snap that was shared with fans via Instagram Story.

Kristin’s love of shoes was evident in the snap as she posed surrounded by ceiling-to-floor shelving that was stocked with footwear of varying styles and colors.

Kristin Cavallari shares her Uncommon Beauty skincare routine with Harper’s BAZAAR

Kristin has come a long way in her career since her time on MTV reality television, launching not one but two successful businesses as well as publishing several bestselling books.

She launched her jewelry line, Uncommon James, in 2017 and has since launched a skincare line named Uncommon Beauty.

The line was born after Kristin sent off some of her favorite skincare products to a lab, under the impression that they were clean products, only to find that they weren’t at all.

She set to work with her team creating a range of streamlined skincare products that were safe to use while still providing effective results.

Last year following the launch, she shared her new skincare routine with Harper’s BAZAAR as she incorporated her new line into her daily life.

She started out by taking a Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipe to remove her makeup from her face and eyes before washing with Uncommon Beauty Daily Foaming Powder Cleanser.

She then took her brand’s Pineapple Peptide Nectar and applied it to her skin before following up the Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream to add hydration to her face.

Next, she took the Uncommon Beauty Triple Effect Eye Cream and applied it around her eye area, and then left it to sink into her skin as she brushed her teeth.

She then applied Mango Lip Balm to her lips and applied the Herbivore Emerald CBD Oil to her neck and chest.

Finally, she took the Karee Hays Blem Stick to dab on any potential incoming zits and little blemishes she wanted to target with the product.

Kristin Cavallari talks Uncommon James with Forbes

Kristin sat down recently with Forbes to discuss her journey as a business owner and entrepreneur, detailing what parts of her business make her most proud.

The blonde beauty revealed she had been involved with every single part of the company and all its roles at one point or another, dealing with customer service emails and shipping orders.

She shared a clip of the interview with her 4.5 million followers, showing her in a chic brown suit and wearing gold items from her Uncommon James collection.

In the interview, she revealed that she listened to advice from another business owner who encouraged company owners to invest without outside help and to use their own money to launch their empires.

Kristin followed the advice and said, “And here I am, five and a half years later, and I have never taken a dollar. And I’m really, really happy about that. Because being 100% owner and having no one to answer to is a dream come true.”

The blonde has proved that hard work pays off, having made Uncommon James a roaring success despite starting out as a very small business.