Not every star can talk about gaining weight and still pull off stunning bikini photos, but Kristin Cavallari just proved she’s among the few who can.

After sharing with her fans that she had put on some extra pounds, largely muscle weight due to upping her exercise game, Kristin has not ceased to amaze her fans with a stunning physique that hasn’t seemed to change one bit since her days on Laguna Beach.

Kristin was at it again with her most recent social media post as she shared a fun-filled photo dump from a recent trip to a tropical locale.

While the former Very Cavallari star and mother of three did not disclose her exact destination, the photos made it clear that the gorgeous blonde was somewhere far away from the cold arctic blast that has been striking much of the United States.

Kicking off her series with a stunning shot of herself rocking a bandeau bra and a plunging, white, spaghetti strap dress, Kristin made being stylish look effortless as she beamed for the camera with a palm tree behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Strappy, tan sandals adorned her feet and the summery dress sported an array of tassels that decorated the entirety of the material.

Kristin propped her hand on one hip and leaned her other against a wooden post, bending one knee out to give her pose more pop.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in a bikini and crop top for vacation photos

In Kristin’s next snap, the former reality star-turned-podcast host, who shares the title alongside co-host and former One Tree Hill actor Stephen Colletti, turned up the heat as she posed in a stunning, black string bikini.

The star shared the bikini photo in her Instagram Story recently but made sure to add it with her other shots in her latest post.

Kristin could be seen wearing the swimwear in the doorway of what was presumably her hotel room, leaning on a wall near an open inside door.

She propped a straw hat on her head to give her outfit some Western flair, making sure to capture her entire front with her phone.

A halter-style tie wrapped around the back of her neck as two circular rings helped attach the strings to the material that made up the chest area.

Her bikini bottoms matched her top half both in color and design, with longer ties culminating in droopy bows on her hip bones.

Moving on to a fun snap with her PR/Media Communications Consultant pal Stephanie Biegel, the pair was sharing a laugh on a wooden deck overlooking the water. Kristin looked sensational in flowy pants and a crop top.

Kristin stuck with this same outfit for two of her remaining photos, the orange top going around her upper chest area and finishing off at the hemline just above her navel.

Her pants gave the attire a pop of color as zig-zags of blues, browns, tans, burnt umbers, and tangerines splashed horizontally along the full length of the garment.

A red tassel hung from the tie on the drawstring and the pant legs opened up near Kristin’s feet into a bell-bottom style that hung nearly to the floor.

The third-to-last snap let fans see that Kristin was far from alone on her getaway, with the actress posing in a fun, pink mini-dress with side cut-outs and heart-shaped sunglasses over her eyes as she side-hugged someone in a group that boasted more than a dozen members.

Shiny bits of what looked like large confetti strips lay strewn all over the floor and a DJ could be seen spinning some tunes behind them.

Despite sharing that she had put on weight last year, Kristin made it clear that she knows how to maintain her figure with her recent online share, and the star detailed some of her health journey with Us Weekly.

Kristin Cavallari shares her secrets to staying fit and healthy

Speaking with the magazine nearly two years ago, Kristin shared that she felt she had finally dialed in on her fitness and had never felt better.

“It’s important to give ourselves grace and not beat ourselves up,” she told Us Weekly exclusively.

“For so many years in my early 20s, I was all or nothing. I have the best relationship I’ve ever had with food and health because I’ve let go of a lot of that control. It’s about consistency — just keep showing up.”

While Kristin’s health is very important to her, she admitted that, like many others, her workouts fell somewhat by the wayside during the onset of the pandemic. However, she pulled herself out of her rut and found her footing again in the gym.

“I lift weights, but I do circuit training to keep my heart rate up. I also started doing hot yoga every once in a while. I don’t do it as often as I would like, but I love it when I’m able to make it happen.”

Kristin Cavallari eats food as close to its ‘natural state’ as possible

Along with staying fit and getting her sweat on, Kristin said that she found a rhythm of eating early with her three kids, saying that giving her body plenty of hours to digest before bed helped her to sleep better.

She also shared that, while she doesn’t follow a specific diet, she works hard to consume food that is predominately unprocessed.

“The way I eat is a lifestyle,” she said. “Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat — I even eat butter.”

For most of her breakfasts, Kristin sticks with scrambled eggs, garnishing them with goat cheese and avocado with sauteed spinach on the side.

Lunch consists of big salads while dinners for her and her kids often have whole grain noodles and veggies involved, with occasional enchilada dishes and burritos thrown into the mix.

Despite cooking at home almost the entire week, Kristin will allow herself an eat-out night, adding, “When I go out to eat or go on vacation, I eat whatever I want and then I really enjoy it.”