Kristin Cavallari shows toned physique in tiny crop top for Sin City welcome

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned abs for 24 hours in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kristin Cavallari showed why she’s always been known as the bad girl on Laguna Beach and The Hills, posing up a storm for a shot in Las Vegas.

The reality star struck a pose on the window sill of her hotel room that had a spectacular view of the city. She wore a black crop top and black sweatpants that showed off her toned abs.

Kristin jutted out her hip, pointed her toe, and put her arms up in the air as she looked down away from the camera. She was makeup-free and had her hair in a simple messy bun.

She wrote in the Instagram caption, “24hrs in Sin City,” and the photo received over 29k likes.

Kristin was in Las Vegas to attend the Magic convention, at which she was a guest speaker.

Despite it being a work trip, perhaps the Very Cavallari star got up to some of her old hijinks. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas right?

Kristin Cavallari was in Las Vegas for the Magic convention

Kristin posted an Instagram shot of herself at the convention wearing a long white dress with ruching in the middle and long sleeves. She paired it with a pair of strappy heels and a gold watch.

Her blonde beach waves were half pinned up, and she wore a full face of makeup, including a dark red lip.

She posed in front of a balcony overlooking the convention space, and a second photo showed her laughing as she was interviewed by someone at the show.

She captioned the shots, “Vegas, baby. Thank you to everyone who came to see me speak at the Magic convention today. And @magicfashionevents , thanks for having me!”

They received over 27k likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kristin has been busy filming her podcast with old flame Stephen Colletti

Kristin has been incredibly busy lately, having recently filmed a new episode of her podcast, Back to the Beach with Stephen Colletti.

The pair are going back through old episodes of Laguna Beach and sharing behind-the-scenes info that viewers definitely never knew about.

Just yesterday, Kristin shared a promotional shot of the pair, with her in a simple white button-down shirt and jeans and Stephen in a similar ensemble.

Despite many fans wishing the previously loved-up duo would get together again, especially as they both appear to be single, Kristin poured water on that rumor in an interview with Page Six in May.

She told the outlet, “I love Stephen so much and it’s been so nice to have him in my life again — and we’ve gotten really close.”

She added, “But no, I mean, you know, there’s nothing romantic happening with us.”