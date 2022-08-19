Kristin Cavallari shows toned abs in white bra and comfy sweats for jewelry promo

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned abs in a white bra and sweatpants for a new jewelry collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kristin Cavallari is a best-selling author, a reality TV star, fashion entrepreneur, and in 2017 added jewelry designer to her list of accomplishments.

The former Laguna Beach star shared video clips of herself trying on various pieces from her new collection, Open Road.

She wore a white, comfortable-looking cotton bra and gray sweatpants and appeared to be relaxing at home as she talked about the jewelry, which according to her, is “all about personalization.”

She claimed they have “really simple pieces” so those who purchase them can mix and match them with their own style, once again making it clear the collection was all about making it your own.

On top of the Instagram Story, she wrote, “The new Uncommon James collection is all about personalization,” and talked about that in the video.

She shared necklaces in which you can place initials, as well as signet rings and pieces with zodiac signs. There are also earrings, with Kristin giving a close-up view of her ear that featured several piercings.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin wore a number of gold necklaces from the new Open Road collection paired with her ensemble and wore her blonde locks down in beach waves. She had a full face of makeup, including glam eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari drops a promo video for new Open Road collection

Kristin just dropped a new video promo for the collection, with one added to Instagram yesterday. In the video, she wore a western-style white dress that was unbuttoned at the top to reveal a burnt orange lace bra underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired the look with knee-high cowgirl boots and multiple necklaces, bracelets, and earrings from Open Road paired with her signature beach waves and dazzling white smile. That video was liked over 35k times, including by former The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kristin also shared a carousel of images promoting the new collection, in which she wore a black leather jacket, with leather, laced-up hot pants, and a low-cut lace top that featured a burnt orange lace bra underneath.

She paired the daring ensemble with knee-high, black cowgirl boots and was seen sitting on an old train in the desert.

Kristin shot her Untamed campaign with Tyler Cameron at the same location

The location for these shots appears to be the same place where Kristin shot a promo for Untamed, the previous jewelry collection released under Uncommon James.

Kristin shot a video with Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tyler Cameron, in which the pair were seen kissing, taking tequila shots, and dancing extremely closely. They even simulated sex on a mattress in the desert after what appeared to be a wedding.

The campaign video definitely got fans talking, with some even assuming the pair were dating.

However, Kristin poured cold water on those rumors, telling Us Weekly, “Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise. If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way. … Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?”